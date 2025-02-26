Mohbad's father Joseph Aloba in a recent live video spoke about the singer's assets which he acquired two his mother-in-law

Joseph Aloba in the video said he didn't know the reason Mohbad bought two plots of land and registered it in his son Liam's name

Mohbad's father's comment about the late singer's lands has sparked up another round of reactions, with many blasting him

Another drama appears to be on the way bothering on the controversy surrounding the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

Amid the reports of a court ruling declaring Naira Marley, Sam Larry and Prime Boy innocent in the case of Mohbad's death, a live TikTok video of the singer's father Joseph Aloba speaking about the deceased possession went viral online.

Mohbad's dad speaks about singer's assets. Credit: iammohbad

Source: Instagram

In the recent video, Aloba disclosed that Mohbad owned two hectares of land, among other plots of land which he acquired through his mother-in-law who is a police officer.

Mohbad's dad, however, disclosed that two plots from Mohbad's lands were registered in the singer's son Liam's name.

Aloba stated that he didn't know the reason Mohbad registered the lands in Liam's name as he never acquired anything and put the singer's name on it.

Mohbad's dad reveals the singer bought lands through his mother-in-law. Credit: iammohbad.

Source: Instagram

"I never bought anything in Mohbad’s name," Aloba said in the video.

Mohbad's dad also dismissed the claims that he knew the auxiliary nurse who treated the singer before his never.

Aloba stated that he had never set his eyes on the auxiliary nurse and couldn’t have given the instruction that she should be allowed to leave the house.

Watch the trending video of Mohbad's dad speaking about singer's asset below:

Reactions trail Mohbad's dad's comment

Joseph Aloba's comment about Mohbad registering Liam's name to two plots of land he bought has become a heated topic on social media X.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Influencer Pamilerin Adegoke wrote:

"Mohbad’s dad is upset that Mohbad bought two plots of land and registered them in his son’s name. Is he even thinking straight? His argument? He never bought anything in Mohbad’s name, so why would Mohbad buy something in his own son’s name?"

thedispenser_ said:

"So he’s angry mohbad bought land in his son’s name? Such a useless man. This is why he’s fighting over the dna, he’s just after the properties."

Tioluwalope0 wrote:

"Buying a property In Liam’s name is not a problem , Mohbad was securing the boys future The main problem here is the 2 hectares of land , 2 plot and 1 plot that baba said moh bought in his mother in laws name …. As howwwww????"

OGBENI_BAMBAM said:

"This man Is Insane, you can’t buy property in Mohbad’s name doesn’t mean he shouldn’t buy a land in his own son name now abi which kind mentality be this one."

Bella Shmurda shares video of Mohbad's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bella Shmurda melted the hearts of many with a video of his son and Liam.

The video showed the two boys seated in the back seats with their as Bella drove them to school.

"Na from small dem don sabi say “2 good heads are better than one”.. so dem dey put heads together," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng