Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has caused a buzz on social media over the latest photos she shared online

The movie star had her curves on display in the pictures posted on her Instagram page, and they drew the attention of fans

Many social media users dropped their hot takes about Destiny’s body in the photos after the snaps went viral

Nigerian actress Destiny Etiko is making headlines on social media over the photos she shared on her page.

Just recently, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to post a series of photos with her curves on display as she preached about self-love.

In the snaps, Destiny rocked a figure-hugging pastel-coloured off-shoulder dress, paired with high-heeled shoes. In the caption that accompanied the photos, the Nollywood star spoke about being enough and loving herself the way she is. According to her, self-love is not selfish.

She wrote:

“I am enough, exactly as I am 😍 Self-love is not selfish, it’s essential📌.”

See Destiny Etiko’s post below:

Nigerians react to Destiny Etiko’s photos

As expected, Destiny Etiko’s photos drew the attention of many social media users. While some of them gushed over the actress’ appearance, others reacted to her curves on display and expressed their disbelief about it being real:

Marahchi said:

“Super gorgeous 😍.”

Iam_alexcross said:

“Well Slayed🔥.”

Regalo_pequena said:

“Editing no too much?”

Linus_grace52 said:

“This shape is what I don’t understand anymore, sometimes less is more but what do I know.”

Kgold_mirabelle said:

“I just love her body.... she's beautiful and well endowed ❣️”

Vowlet said:

“She's a 10 👌.”

Chioma_rita4 said:

“The hooks say the editing is too much nne.”

Shop_____with_vian___ said:

“Why talking bout self love darling when nothing in your body and Face is real??? Or the definition of self love and changed?”

The_poshlady said:

“If you had self kove, u wouldn't go tampering with every part of your body starting with nose, mouth and bum. But it's all good though.”

Gpet_9ja wrote:

“All these things doesn't matter in Heaven and has no national value.”

Tesha_nita101 said:

“Which self love? You wey don scarra your façe and body with sur gèřý 🤦‍♀️.”

Winie_of_lagos said:

“Now I understand why all of them are running from Asaba to Lagos🫣See dress sense nau😜Lagos is good I swear 😍.”

Angela Okorie accuses Destiny Etiko

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Angela Okorie continued to tackle her colleague Destiny Etiko following their intense encounter at Ruby Ojiakor’s wedding ceremony.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor's white wedding ceremony with her husband, Moc Madu, may have birthed a drama between Angela Okorie and Destiny Etiko.

Following her awkward encounter with Etiko, Angela shared a video from Ruby's wedding on Monday, June 2, subtly throwing shade. During an Instagram Live video, Angela accused Destiny of using fake accounts to troll her in the comment section.

