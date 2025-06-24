Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor and her husband, Moc Madu, trended online following their link-up with singer Chineyere Udoma

A video went viral showing the moment the gospel artist showered bundles of money on the newlywed

Ruby’s husband’s reaction to the monetary gift from Chineyere Udoma got many talking online

Nigerian actress Ruby Ojiakor recounted a heartwarming moment with gospel artist Chineyere Udoma.

Ruby took to Instagram and YouTube to share a video of the nice time she and her husband, Moc Madu, had visiting the gospel musician.

Ruby Orjiakor and husband Moc Madu hang out with Chinyere Udoma. Credit: @rubyorjiakor

Source: Instagram

In the video, the Igbo gospel singer showed bundles of money on Ruby while they performed her popular hit song, Eze Abata.

Ruby thanked the legendary singer in her caption while also expressing her appreciation for her.

“Mummy @officialchinyereudoma blessed us with her “MELODIOUS VOICE”. GOD bless you mum”🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️. My HUSBAND AND I” are extremely grateful 🙏🙏❤️. We Love youuuuuuu❤️.”

However, fans were not pleased that Ruby’s husband stretched out his hands when the singer was “spraying” the money on his wife, as they called him out for his actions.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ruby Orjiakor’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bigbaby_blqst said:

“The man dey stretch hand to collect money from sprayer ni? Omo una shame wear me Desmond Elliot garment

One Sarahson_empire wrote:

“I like the fact that she handed the money over to her husband

One realtinyan_inspires said:

“Her husband quickly secured the money

One Jerryeddy35 said:

“This Ruby husband no dey play with money."

One onlybigray said:

“See how she gave her husband the money. That’s a respectful and sensible wife

One user, i_am_beauty333 said:

“Why does Moc just fix eyes for the money?”.

dgoldengirlofficial said:

"Yes oooooo we dey see am ooo 🤣😂😂😂 Sha do giveaway for your online fans ooo...we don too buy data....eyes wey see 😂😂😂😂."

the_mimiherself said:

"@stanley_ontop left the group chat 😂😂😂😂he will be depressed if he see this one 😂😂😂 aunty ruby God is really setting tables in the presence of Stanley his mind no touch ground ooooo 😂😂."

veiveyan said:

"Just look at how she handled the whole money to her husband 😍😍😍ruby you are the kind of wife every sensible prays for 🙌🙌🙌."

shuga876 said:

"Na Dey way Dey husband open hand 🤚 n mama no gree give am😂."

wireless_mouth wrote:

"See as the husband use eyes dey count money abi una no go talk that one😂😂. I come in peace."

veras_touch_ said:

"I like as you want blind these enemies with you ring 💍 them go cry blood."

chizzwears said:

"Oh my Word 😍this is beautiful. God bless you ma @officialchinyereudoma 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

mbobolity1 said:

"Nobody is talking about the two fair ladies eating the song like they wrote it."

Source: Legit.ng