Nigerian singer and one-half of the iconic music duo Psquare, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has reacted to a viral video showing a man bearing his name being arrested in Ghana.

The man, also named Peter Okoye, was reportedly apprehended by Ghanaian authorities over allegations of kidnapping, leading to confusion online due to the shared identity with the famous artist.

Reacting swiftly to the trending topic, Mr P took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to clear the air. In his words:

“Abeg make una dey specifically dey specify which ‘PETER OKOYE’ I no be Thief.”

Amid the buzz, Legit.ng recalled that in April, during an emotional speech at AY Live, Mr P opened up about Psquare’s breakup.

He revealed that the constant fan comparisons between him and his twin brother Paul, aka Rudeboy, fueled tension and contributed to the group’s split.

Mr P said on stage:

“The fans were the problem. Always comparing and picking sides... it got into our heads"

Netizens react to Mr P’s post

His response, which was humorous yet clear, earned him massive praise from fans who commended his calm approach and sense of humour.





























Mr P addresses sabotage allegation

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported in January that One management, the entertainment organisation in charge of Mr P's music business, responded to allegations that he sabotaged fast-rising singer Darkoo's song.

Darkoo had claimed Mr P attempted to sabotage her new hit single Focus On Me, which sampled one of the twins' popular songs, 'Gimme Dat.'

In a lengthy letter to Legit.ng, management maintained that all Mr P did was ensure that all parties involved in the dissolved Psquare group were carried along rather than just one.

