Comedian Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, stirred drama and laughter during his performance at the 2025 AY Live show after throwing subtle jabs at Wizkid and Burna Boy while showering praises on Davido.

Legit.ng reported that both Basketmouth and AY Makun had ended their age-long beef

In a trending clip from the comedy event, Davido, who was seated in the audience, could be seen laughing and clapping in approval as Basketmouth hilariously dissected the music styles and stage presence of the “Big 3”.

Basketmouth began by hailing Davido for his years of consistency.

Basketmouth shades Wizkid, Burna Boy but praises Davido in new clip

Source: Instagram

According to him,

“He’s been going on stage with 100 people since the beginning, and he still does it today. His energy and voice remain the same.”

He went further to highlight Davido’s newly released album, Five, noting that OBO remains steady despite the industry's changes.

However, he didn’t spare Wizkid and Burna Boy. The comedian mocked Wizkid’s inability to match his old performance vibe, saying,

“Before, he used to whine waist, now it’s just singlet and singing.”

As for Burna Boy, he said,

“He calls himself African Giant, but he’s still a boy. Even the name change he’s been trying hasn’t stuck.”

The roast sparked loud laughter from the crowd.

See the video here:

Netizens react to Basketmouth’s Big 3 joke

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of some netizens on Instagram. They are as follows:

@fabuzanotti said:

“His comedy was still centered around the title of the show 3 kings... e enter die 🔥❤️👏”

@rytaddiva commented:

“That day was epic I was like Basketmouth no let me change am for you oh 😂😂 weti my Wizkid do you ”

@amakanwakaego1 wrote:

“No lies dictated. Davido and Humility na 5&6”

@_eliteassociates added:

“He wasn’t actually funny but Davido is consistent tho.”

@bigeliofficials shared:

“This is some knowledgeable advice from a senior colleague and patron @basket legendary”

@aboki_4x7 said:

“Davido is very consistent. Ur joke is dry. It’s better to keep shut than saying nothing. Wizkid bend ur mouth”

@havilahdivas101 joked:

“Nobody should love Davido again we don complete”

@iamdotkidicon wrote:

"Wizkid fit come five years later to reply u and pple go kon dey wonder wenti u do"

In another comedic jab, Basketmouth pokes fun at Burna Boy, saying he's still a "boy" despite the grand title.

Source: Instagram

Basketmouth flaunts new woman at AMVCA

Legit.ng earlier reported that Basketmouth has sparked debate among his fans at the recent Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. The comedian had graced the ceremony.

Sharing some lovely pictures from the ceremony, the father of three posted a photo collage of himself and his 'award'. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that he was standing beside his award at the event

In the pictures shared by the comedian, he was posing with his colleague, Victoria Eze, whom he referred to as his award at the AMVCA.

