Singer Peter Okoye is trending online over his comment about the breakup of defunct music group Psquare

Peter Okoye, in a video at AY Comedian's show, pointed accusing fingers at Psquare fans and supporters

Peter Okoye's comment in the video, which has since gone viral, has triggered reactions on social media

Afrobeat singer Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has ignited reactions after attributing the breakup of Psquare music group to fans’ behaviour.

According to Peter, during his speech at AY Comedian show, the constant comparisons between him and his twin brother, Paul aka Rudeboy, fueled the tension and ego issues.

Mr P accuses fans of causing rift with twin brother Paul Okoye. Credit: peterpsquare/psquare

Source: Instagram

He stated that the favouritism by fans created divisions, leading to the group’s breakup.

In his words,

“Fans are the reasons Psquare no dey together today. Two brothers dey do one thing, ona dey talk say one better pass one, e con enter one head, he begin misbehave. If ona like make ona dey go house, I no send una.”

Psquare, a defunct music group which used to be led by Peter and Paul Okoye was formed in 1997, releasing hits like “E No Easy,” “Bizzy Body,” and “Personally.”

Aside from their song, Psquare were known for their energetic dance moves during their performances.

Peter Okoye says comparisons from fans broke up Psquare. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Getty Images

The group, which has since gone their separate ways amid a family feud, recently included Peter Okoyo, who was a witness against their elder brother, Jude Okoye, in an alleged N1.38 billion fraud case.

The video of Peter Okoye aka Mr P blaming fans for Psquare breakup below:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's comment

Legit.ng captured the reactions as some fans clapped back at Mr P for blaming them for Psquare's breakup. Read the comments below:

ada_bekee06 wrote:

"If fans can separate 2 brothers then something is wrong with the 2 brothers. Which kind talk be that?"

esther.posh commented:

"Omo I was at the show yesterday we have to beg him to leave the stage let love lead."

ossybrown said:

"When your ex misses you and cannot move on. Respectfully tho."

doctall_kingsley reacted:

"lol, fans that were not there when you guys started, bros na play be this abi you mean am?"

___araoluwa___ reacted:

"Nah Peter don’t do that, you guys should be accountable for whatever action you both took and whatever decision you both made.."

it_jbe commented:

"There’s no point trying to prove anything—no one ever said Peter can’t sing. But when it comes to vocal strength and delivery, Paul clearly stands out. As solo artists, it’s easy to tell that Paul is the stronger singer."

sweetlady_vee__ said:

"It’s not the major reason!!!do the fans know about your issues apart from the one you brought online ? Why would you even be bothered about fans after how many decades in the industry?"

oyin_toh_set commented:

"So fans are the one controlling u two, okay no vex."

spandez_bobo reacted:

"There’s something wrong with this twin brothers Fans can’t make two brothers to separate."

Lagos court grants Jude Okoye N50m bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jude Okoye was granted bail after he was accused of alleged theft and re-arrested by the EFCC.

He was granted bail of N50 million after presenting sureties with three years' tax evidence.

His case was adjourned for further hearing as the court shared more details about their findings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng