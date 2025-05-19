British DJ James describes Asa Asika’s wedding as unforgettable, saying it was his first Nigerian wedding experience

DJ James shares how honoured he felt DJing the couple’s entrance and praised Nigerian culture, saying it was “nothing short of magical.”

Davido’s touching tribute to his longtime manager stirred emotional reactions, as fans hailed their deep brotherhood

British-born Disc Jockey, DJ James, has shared his excitement and gratitude after being part of the lavish wedding of Asa Asika, Davido’s longtime manager.

Taking to Instagram, the international DJ revealed it was his very first Nigerian wedding experience, and the colourful celebration left a lasting impression on him.

He wrote:

“Congratulations to the amazing @asaasika & @anoela and thank you for giving me the honour of DJing for your entrance last night 🤍 It was my first Nigerian wedding and I can’t imagine anything more special!” he wrote. “Thank you @davido for always being so supportive, it really means a lot 🙏🏼 I’m liking this agbada on me, what do you think? 👀”

The DJ, who rocked a traditional outfit (agbada) at the event, was seen enjoying the cultural vibe of the ceremony and blending smoothly with top Nigerian guests.

The viral moment came just after Davido penned an emotional note to Asa Asika.

Davido reflected on their shared hustle, loyalty to their roots, and Asa’s personal growth since finding love.

Oyinbo DJ shares experience at Davido’s manager’s wedding. Photos: @asaasika @djjames/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“We didn’t sell out — we carried the culture, even when it felt heavy"

See DJ James' post here:

Reactions trail DJ James’ post

DJ James' post quickly caught the attention of fans and music lovers, many of whom couldn’t help but gush over the beautiful wedding and his participation.

@the_real_pearl wrote:

"This is the definition of culture exchange! DJ James looked fire in agbada"

@kingsleygold__ commented:

" First Nigerian wedding? You definitely started with the biggest. Asa Asika no dey play! "

@divinegraceofficial said:

"It’s the unity and brotherhood for me. Davido’s speech got me teary-eyed"

@its_shefii stated:

"The way DJ James vibed to Afrobeats? We’ve adopted him now"

@chigozie_talks commented:

"This is more than just a wedding. This was a celebration of legacy and loyalty. Asa deserves all the love."

@amaka_vibez wrote:

That agbada fit you bro Next time, wear it with a red cap"

@deyjenny__ stated:

"DJ James nailed it and the wedding vibes were top notch. Naija no dey carry last!"

@omo_jaykay said:

"I feel like watching the video again. Culture, vibes, and premium tears from Davido’s tribute"

@wavychika opined:

"This wedding has set the bar high for all Nigerian weddings this year"

@naijacelebritywatch said:

"DJ James really had his cultural baptism in style. This wedding will trend for a long time"

Asa Asika got married to his wife Leona on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: @asaasika/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Asa Asika called out by Spyro

Legit.ng earlier reported that Asa Asika was called out by singer Spyro in a 2024 podcast

The singer revealed that Asika is the reason why his collaboration on the song "Billing" did not drop in 2022.

He stated that all preparations had been made, but things kept delaying. However, he learned that it was Asika who was stalling the process.

