A netizen shares a 2018 post showing Davido allegedly faked a Hennessy deal, calling out the singer for contradiction

The music star recently said his influence boosted Martell’s sales in Africa by 22%, adding he helped chase Hennessy out of Nigeria.

While some fans trolled the singer for allegedly lying, others defended him, hailing his hustle and loyalty to Martell

Nigerian singer and Martell ambassador, Davido, is once again at the center of online drama after an old photo resurfaced online, suggesting that he once faked a Hennessy endorsement.

This comes shortly after the singer claimed during an interview that he played a major role in pushing Hennessy out of the Nigerian market, while simultaneously helping Martell dominate and increase its market share across the continent.

In his words, Davido, whose first child just celebrated her birthday, stated that his influence alone was responsible for a 22% revenue increase for Martell in Africa. Davido also added that his partnership with the cognac brand was more impactful than any before it.

The music star recently said his influence boosted Martell’s sales in Africa by 22% Photo: @davido/Instagram

Source: Twitter

However, a netizen, @blackebony98, surprised fans by digging out a post from 2018, where Davido’s manager Asa Asika shared a celebratory image suggesting a deal with Hennessy had been signed.

The caption read:

“Deal signed after almost a year of going back and forth. It’s official, OBO & Hennessy!”

The netizen blasted Davido, claiming the endorsement never existed and was allegedly staged out of jealousy for Wizkid’s Ciroc deal at the time.

He said:

“Same Hennessy, you used their brand to announce ‘fake endorsement’ they never offered you via your IG in 2018? All out of jealousy for Wizkid’s Ciroc partnership. Certified faker.”

See the post here:

Fans flood social media with hot takes

As expected, the post sparked widespread reactions online, with many users trolling and defending the singer in equal measure.

@bruce_kent13:

“Una no fit allow pesin lie small these days 😢”

@twinxboiz_:

“But at least na him later pushu them out 😂😂😭💔💔 Power of grace. N**gga don’t forget, you can also fake it till you make it. OBO for life. Hennessy no relevant again.”

@montanaskincare01:

“Davido 001 in all levels, he don give them assignment again.”

@king_b.o22:

“Album no sell, baba wan promote Martell. Leave album 😂😂😂😂”

@danzzy_foreign:

“Person way type this thing, light fit no dey for her side ooo.”

@bella_chiikz:

“Lol, you dey chase clout with brand rivalry now? Martell sef dey laugh quietly.”

@kingsley_wave:

“This old post don come back hunt you. Twitter people no dey forget receipt.”

@trippy_maryj:

“Whether fake or not, Davido still got Martell money. Y’all keep crying.”

A netizen shares a 2018 post showing Davido allegedly faked a Hennessy deal. Photo: @davido/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Davido shares what he would be doing if not music

Legit.ng, meanwhile, reported that Davido has revealed his secret passion outside music.

In an interview with The Beat 96.1 FM in Atlanta, United States, the DMW boss revealed a surprising alternative career path to music, which is journalism.

The Unavailable crooner shared that his day often starts with catching up on the news and keeping himself informed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng