Nollywood actor and Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has broken down over the death of his dog, Castro

The filmmaker took to social media on May 20, 2025, to announce the emotional passing of his pet

The touching video raised the emotions of many netizens as they mourned with Toyin Abraham’s husband

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi, has mourned the death of his dog, Castro, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page on May 20, 2025, the filmmaker and businessman posted a touching video of one of his bonding moments with his late dog.

Nigerians react as Toyin Abraham's husband Kolawole Ajeyemi mourns death of his dog. Photos: @kolawoleajeyemi

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Ajeyemi was seen petting his dog, which appeared to be a Lhasa Apso. The Nollywood star accompanied the touching video with a caption where he bade farewell to his late dog.

Toyin Abraham’s husband posted the video with a touching song by Kenny Rogers titled Goodbye. In his caption he wrote:

“Goodbye Castro 😢💔🦮🕊️”

See the video below:

Reactions as Kolawole Ajeyemi mourns dog’s death

Kolawole Ajeyemi’s emotional video where he mourned the demise of his dog, Castro, soon made the rounds on social media and it raised mixed feelings from netizens. The majority of them identified with Toyin Abraham’s husband’s grief as they expressed the pain they would also feel if they lost a pet:

Ineffable_keji said:

“You people insulting him won’t understand the pain until you lose a pet.”

Evolbeautyworld said:

“I cover Bob and Daisy with blood of Jesus oo. Fly high Castro.”

Realnatbella said:

“I cover my Bliss 🐾 with blood of Jesus 🙏 I pray my Bliss live long cos as a dog mom I perfectly understand this pain. 😢”

Ozioma_electronics wrote:

“I understand him perfectly 😢.”

Portablegyel said:

“God abeg o, I cover my Gaia and Snowy with the blood of Jesus. Fly high Castro 🕊.”

Classytife said:

“The pain of losing a pet is crazy😞 nah why I no want dog again cause if it dies, is not different from losing a fam😪.”

barknpurr.ng wrote:

“Some of you are very insensitive. The pain of losing a dog is equal to the pain of loosing a loved one . I can relate to his pain 💯.”

Dreyson_thegogetter said:

“The few reasons why I haven’t gotten a pet is the grief that comes with it if I eventually get to lose the dog. It hurts just like losing a human you close too.”

Dollypop25 said:

“I know the feeling😢.”

Ola_amakinde said:

“Only a dog lovers understand Dogs love.”

Wardrobe_obssession said:

“Soo sad😢Only dog lovers can relate sha.”

Kolawole Ajeyemi's throwback photo with Yinka Quadri

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Kolawole Ajeyemi shared a throwback picture he took with his colleague, Yinka Quadri.

In the post, the movie star, who marked his wife's birthday months ago, was standing beside the veteran actor. He gave his fans a task and promised to reward the people that get the answer right with a huge amount of money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng