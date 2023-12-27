BBNaija Omashola does not know who owns the money he and his wife were sprayed at their wedding

He posted a video of the money they got during their wedding and how some people were counting them

The reality star asked who should take the money between him and his wife and he stated that they just fought over it

BBNaija star Omashola Kola Oburoh better known as Omashola is in a dilemma over the ownership of the money he and his wife were sprayed during their wedding

Legit.ng had reported that the reality star and his Oyinbo baby mama had walked down the aisle in a lavish ceremony.

A few days after the event, Omashola took to social media to share a video of the huge money they showered during their wedding ceremony.

In the video, different demonization of naira notes were on the floor, and so people were sitting down to count them.

In the caption of the video, Omashola asked who owns the money between him and his wife.

Omashola says he and his wife had their first fight as a married couple

In the caption, the reality star further stated that he and his beautiful wife just fought over the ownership of the money they were given during their wedding ceremony.

Which was why he decided to seek the opinion of his fans.

Recall that the reality star had asked Biggie for a loan to foot his wedding ceremony a few month ago while he was a housemate in the All -Stars edition.

See the video here:

Fans react to the Omashola's post

Reactions have trailed the video made by Omashola. Here are some of the comments below:

@nky15555:

"Money for wedding dey sweet if person no borrow do wedding."

@goodygoody350:

"This guy is always behaving hungry, I don't even know wat he does for a living, no clear court job."

@misshils0011:

"They should give me since it is causing problem."

@chioma_ebony:

"U guys are one now..so the money is for you both."

@tos_collection_:

"Don't be like juju... leave it for your wife."

@vanessavibes__:

"During my sis trad wedding, I and her hubby’s sister fought tooth and nail for the sprayed money enh but I was told to leave it for them that it is the husband that has it, but during the white wedding enh, I walked with all majesty to pack my sis money without looking back funmemories."

@ije_greatness:

"Na Israel you go ask that question."

@nnebella2:

"The money we big brother no gree borrow you en children don give you free."

@amanda__victor:

"It’s your wife’s own."

@noellabadjo:

"Cruise..Omashola please don't run our wife street."

@naijalevel:

"Depends on contribution. If u paid for everything she has no Business with the sprayed money."

