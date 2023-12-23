BBNaija star Omashola has exchanged vow with his beautiful wife and baby mama

In a video sighted on social media, the two were standing by the altar, and the priest who joined them together

Omashola decided to break the convention of wearing a black or white suit but wore a cream suit

BBNaija star Omashola Kola Oburoh better known as Sholzy has married his lover and baby mama of many years.

Legit.ng had reported that the reality show star had begged for a loan from Biggie while on the reality show. He stated that he would use the money to fund his wedding.

BBNaija Omashola exchanges vow with oyinbo lover. Photo credit @sholzy23

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on social media, Omashola and his wife were standing at the altar and exchanging vows. The bride was wearing a floor-sweeping cream gown and stretching one of her fingers forward as she received the ring from the reality star.

Omashola breaks convention

The tall groom decided to be different with his unique suit. He wore a cream suit made from the material used in making his bride's beautiful gown.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The father of one carefully inserted the ring into his wife's finger as they said their vows.

See the clip here:

Fans react to the video of Omashola and wife exchanging vows

Reactions have trailed the vowing-taking ceremony of Omashola and his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@ch1necherem:

"She don first u wey get yansh marry."

@shylad06:

"At least he did not wear black suit and the wife white. We are one, we wear the same thing."

@cassiwill2:

"Is mercy the only bbn star that went for this wedding?"

@asantemiraj:

"Congratulations sholzy."

@miss_rugarabamu:

"Congratulations shozy."

@__.boogie_:

"I love what he’s wearing too."

@awesome_omalichanwa:

"Congratulations sholzy."

@onyipresh5:

"Congratulations to him."

@g.i.f.t.256':

"@shan_kulture the girl looked like a princess."

@mrsmakumbi2022:

"Congratulations."

Omashola proposes to fiancee

Legit.ng had reported that Omashola had made a vow that his wedding would be the talk of the town while he was proposing to his lover last year.

The reality star shared the video where he asked his lover to marry him.

Omashola had earlier proposed to her before they had their first child. He made another proposal a few months after welcoming their baby boy..

Source: Legit.ng