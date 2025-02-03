Comedian AY was so excited about his daughter's birthday that he had to travel for hours to honour her

In the video, he took her and her friends for dinner and brought a large cake for the celebrant who was in tears

Fans were impressed by the gesture from the comedian that some fans compared him to Yul Edochie

Comedian Ayo Makun, better known as AY, has celebrated his first daughter, Michelle, on her birthday.

The humour merchant shared a lovely video to show what he did for her in London on her special day.

Fans applaud AY for travelling to London to celebrate his daughter. Photo credit@comedianay

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the comedian travelled for hours from his location to her daughter's school to celebrate with her and her friend.

He took her for dinner and bought a large cake for the celebration. The celebrant was moved to tears when she sighted her father, as she was not expecting him.

AY pens sweet note to daughter

In the caption of her post, comedian AY said he was celebrating Michelle's beauty and brilliant mind. He also noted that the teenager means the world to him.

In the recording the comedian shared, he and his daughter's friends sang for her while AY gave a short speech about his daughter.

Recall that AY has always celebrated his daughters on their birthday. Last year, AY visited his second daughter's school to mark her birthday.

A few days go, AY also marked his second daughter's birthday. He shared how he waited for 13 years to have her.

See the video here:

Reactions trail AY's video about daughter

Netizens reacted to the video of AY and his daughter on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamshortfamily:

"Awwwn. So sweet to watch. Thank u bros for all u do."

@dezathegreat:

"Moments we live for."

@elsieokpocha:

"Happy birthday Michelle."

@stephjennyek:

"Yul Edochie left the group chat block the admin and throw key inside Judy’s Krokus."

@deyemitheactor:

"Daddy of the year!!! Happy birthday to your princess."

@usarmary:

"This can never be yul. He even unfollowed his kids for not supporting him and his mistress to mock their mother."

@avenue.collectionss:

"Awwwwh!! AY, u have no idea how these " little" things would mean to her. U are an intentional dad and God will bless you for these. Michelle is your baby girl forever it is clear. Keep it up. These are the things that trully matter. These are the things that calm the storms in our lives. More Grace AY. Happy birthday child."

@morenikemakun:

"Omo daddy."

Peter Okoye marks daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that singer Peter Okoye was happy that his daughter, Aliona, clocked 14 years as he penned a lovely note to her on her birthday.

In the post, he also shared a video collage from when she was born to the different stages of her life.

He also called her some fond and sweet names in his post. Fans were happy about the post, and they congratulated the celebrant while gushing over the beauty of the girl.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng