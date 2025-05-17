Nigerian superstar Burna Boy trended online following a heated moment he had with one of his rival Davido’s fan

An Internet user who used Davido’s new album’s cover as his display picture critiqued Burna’s incoming album, No Sign of Weakness

See the comment on a blog post, the self-acclaimed African Giant pounced on the young man as he faced all Davido’s fans

Nigerian superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has sent the internet buzzing following his recent social media appearance.

A fan of the singer’s rival, Davido, took to the comments of a blog post talking about Burna Boy’s incoming album, No Sign of Weakness, to criticise him.

The internet user who had the picture of Davido’s 5IVE album cover on his DP wrote:

“Damage control oshi.”

Burna Boy stormed the comment section to state that he had sworn that any of Davido’s fans who tries to listen to his new album will go deaf.

He wrote:

“Wahala!!! “I have sworn on my album, and any low-IQ Davido fan who listens to it will suffer permanent deafness.”

See the screenshot below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chobabby said:

"This PR don expire na."

mc_odiegwu wrote:

"Na him still cook everything 😂he can’t drop album without dragging."

waywardkim said:

"He don wan drop album, he don day use davido trend 😄. True true nah David day give them life!"

shu_ga.berry said:

"At his age! Godforbid."

etinosa_bom wrote:

"Una don use David picture create fake account to do pr again."

wole_uptown said:

"Davido is the go to guy when they need clout 😂."

burnaboy_wurld said:

"Sharp one from my oga 😂."

pk.luxury_store reacted:

"The comments disappointed him 😂😂 001 to the world 💯."

ojukwu_69 said:

"Pr for what exactly? Burna got fans that will stream his music for life, day by day, we don’t rush to do first day streaming and then sleep on him. His music got inspiration and vibes no be sweet Fanta o😹."

kelvin__ag1 wrote:

"Una go just edit fake ahhh shi just to run PR. You and wiz no diff."

prettygifttyy said:

"Attack the person that is after u and leave the dp.. do better."

dice_slime_ said:

"Pr with himm long facee."

brain_box30bg said:

"I see that coming 😂 I was waiting for interview 😂so fast lol 😆."

osho.steam_30bg said:

" Davido will always be x10000000 times better than him. Mumu.😆."

knessaofficial_ wrote:

"I no stream your song, is that why ya shouting😂😂😂😂😂."

johnbullosha said:

"Dem wan use davido trend again 😂 think wisely nah one of burna boy crew put davido pics for dp nah PR stunt we don wise pass kind game 😂."

skelle_topg said:

"😂 Ona don really see say nah Davido Dey give dem life 😂 😂, you wan drop album nah when you remember Davido fans."

titiadejare said:

"Nah jealousy dey do you...."

aghoghoobomediare said:

"E won use Davido name prompt album lk d other egbon 😂 it's well."

instasales_point said:

"I no stream your song, is that why you shouting."

ambassdor.em said:

"Here we go again. Clout chaser in chief. Another album rollout riding on Davido’s wave."

fikky._ybnl wrote:

"I love burna boy 😂😂 he said same dp , 30Bingos 😂😂😂. I won't be surprised if they intentionally used that dp to put out that comment, in order to drag Davido into their non.sense per usual!"

purewinner_12 said:

"Wait oo burna boy dey reply person under blog page 😂😂😂😂 he life don morayo."

toluw_ase said:

"Hin no rate oskapolor and hin people 😂."

official__cbd said:

"That wan concern am, he no fit do without Davido? I love his songs till forever but make him try dey leave Davido."

Davido's cousisn speaks about Burna Boy

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy is currently a topic of debate online after an old video of his colleague.

BRed speaking about him surfaced In the throwback, BRed, the cousin of the musician of the arch-rival Davido, made claims on how he reacted when he first met them in Port Harcourt.

This unearthed video came as a result of Burna's recent remarks about owning a mansion in Banana Island.

