Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May Edochie, and their first daughter, Danielle, turned up the heat online with their appearance online

In the video that has gone round, the businesswoman and child danced to Davido’s hit song With You featuring Omah Lay

May and Danielle looked gorgeous in their video, and many saw many reasons to fire shots at the filmmaker

May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie, has had fans drooling over a video of herself and her daughter, Danielle.

The teen released a video of herself and her mother dancing to Davido's song "With You," which features Omah Lay.

May Edochie and daughter flaunt their beauty online. Credit: @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

The video, which is swiftly going viral, has left many fawning over the mother-daughter combination, while others have taken jabs at Yul Edochie.

Many who came across the clip claimed they couldn’t differentiate between mother and daughter

Last month, May shared a sweet snapshot of herself and her daughter, Danielle, with her fans and followers. The estranged wife of Yul posted a snapshot of herself and her mini-me from Priscilla Ojo's traditional wedding, wishing her fans a good Easter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of May Edochie and daughter

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

deepcoremelanin said:

"I’d never understand men sha. See the family you abandon cus of a strange woman."

___cynn___n said:

"See life wy odiegwu don miss out on…okoko."

ivymotun said:

"The kind of peace of mind she's enjoying can't be matched😍😍😍."

essential___vic wrote:

"Our men leaving honey to eat corn."

iphy_love said:

"E reach time for isimili to enjoy his beautiful family his village go use Judy Austin oversized pant wipe his sense😂😂."

giftiyamba said:

"The video is short na❤️❤️."

ellaversed said:

"She’s just happy to be in the video 😂😂❤️❤️."

nkem.frances said:

"They are looking so peaceful."

beautykillsmontage wrote:

"Just see the beautiful family someone left go dey buy diapers everyday😂😂😂."

nkem.frances said:

"Person chose to be doing taata ndo taata ndo instead of leading with love and enjoying these beautiful gifts and peaceful home."

ahmedohuneneamina wrote:

"Beautiful mum and daughter."

"So cute … look like sisters 😍😍😍😍."

realmercypearl's profile picture

realmercypearl said:

"She is so beautiful."

altine_tintinpro said:

"See Wetin that one leave for masquerade 😂."

mz.bimz said:

"Beautiful❤️ Some people still dey buy diaper upandan😂😂😂😂."

zeenodavid said:

"Judy can Neverrrr😂😂."

adorable_fure said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 yul go think him life this night 😂😂😂😂."

winnie_is_luv said:

"❤️❤️ screaming beauty."

everythingbangingbody1 said:

"😍😍😍they are so cute and livinggggg."

njalomusa said:

"Beautiful 🔥🔥."

akpajosephine wrote:

"By now Yul for don stop to dey birth children and begin to enough life with him wife but noooo village people is real 😂😂😂 tomorrow now there other one go drop hype video make una dey watch first 😂😂😂😂😂."

adao_raofficial said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 nka ka Judy jee lekwa OGWU ya. 😂😂."

shez_jewlian wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 ohhh you people should leave dis man nah, it’s the life he choice 💯…… No peace for the wicked 🤣."

May Edochie and daughter Danielle mesmerise netizens with their beauty. Credit: @mayedochie, @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

AY Makun and May Edochie tease new film

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the celebrity duo announced that they both worked on the upcoming movie The Waiter.

The comic merchant and the businesswoman released a teaser to announce the project's premiere and release date.

The scene and storyline of the viral short clip, showing the two stars in action, left people brimming with anticipation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng