Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe held the internet stand still with her recent attire to the movie premiere of My Mother is a Witch

In the video making the rounds online, Mercy Aigbe wore a bubbling red gown that captivated many

Following that, Toyin Abraham had a different view about how she looked as she called her out

Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has blasted her colleague Mercy Aigbe for her dress at a movie premiere.

Legit.ng reports that Aigbe attended the film premiere of My Mother Is A Witch, which will be released in theatres countrywide on May 23.

Aigbe uploaded videos and photographs of her attire on Instagram, which caught the attention of Abraham and thousands of others.

Toyin criticised Aigbe in her comment section for dressing too extravagantly for another person's movie launch.

She urged the mother of two not to overdress for her movie premiere in June or risk being bounced at the entrance.

Toyin wrote:

“For another person premiere u dress like this😂😂😂😂June first u will sleep at the entrance of imax, bet with me😏😏😏😏.”

Responding to her, Aigbe told her colleague that she is bringing her A-game to the premiere as she would slay harder.

“Yinmu! Iyalode premiere is my premiere! It’s my movie and ama slay hard! If you like slack! Ko kan mi”.

See their conversation below:

Watch video of Mercy Aigbe's outfit

Mercy Aigbe’s outfit spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

officialosas said:

"MERCY AIGBE 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 YAAASSSSSS."

temitopesolaja_aruga said:

"Aunty mercy, pls how old are you again? This is giving sweet16🥰❤️❤️❤️."

kazimadeoti said:

"Keep being successful and amazing 😍😍."

faksonoke said:

"Aunty mercy….please have mercy on us 😭😭😭…I’m crying 😢."

abydouz_gele said:

"I am here to comment again 😂I mean MY woman ATEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

kiks_closet said:

"So beautiful in red! Audio is 100 percent 😍."

omo_brish wrote:

"MERCY-FULL 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

rkzdrinks said:

"No hate but you should be more careful with what you post, pretty sure it's against community guidelines to be that gorgeous."

abydouz_gele said:

"A whole beauty 👏👏👏👏👏👏 MERCY AV MERCY 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

tobithestarrr said:

"Such Gorgeousness 😍😍😍 my STARRR ✨🥰⭐️."

temitoke2015 said:

"Nobody badder!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 see my loveright here!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

folagade_banks wrote:

"Aunty Mercy will always st£al the show!😍😍 Versatile Actor and A fashionista!"

etinosaofficial said:

"Oh yes!!! Umose gbe Aunty😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

partyjolloftv said:

"No witch come close ♥️😊🤩✨ 10/10."

bheemmysmallz said:

"Some people love to look like this but daily Eba intake with okro with ogbona is staring at them 🤣."

lelonyht said:

"😍❤️your consistency needs to be studied, your craft, your professionalism, your beauty with brain, you showing up for your colleagues @realmercyaigbe the most beautiful! You look beautiful @efeirele your sister is killing it."

skyworldqueen said:

"Aunty Mercy🔥🔥🔥, seems 47 is the new 27 now."

