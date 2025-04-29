Actress Iyabo Ojo has again gained the respect of online users following a recent interview that went viral

The mother-in-law of the moment, whose daughter Priscilla recently wedded her man, was aed to share her opinion about in-laws living with newlyweds

Iyabo Ojo's profound reaction to the interview question set another level of standard for her among netizens

Social media users have dished out accolades to ace Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo after one of her interviews went viral.

Not long ago, Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, wedded her Tanzanian lover, Juma Jux, in a wedding that remains the talk of the town. As the newest mother-in-law on the gram, an old video of hers resurfaced online.

Iyabo Ojo wins hearts with profound reaction to In-Laws living with newlyweds. Credit: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

In the clip, the actress was interviewed at an event and asked about her thoughts on in-laws living in the same house with newlyweds.

While answering the question, Iyabo Ojo noted that it was not ideal for in-laws to live with newlyweds. According to her, parents should learn to give them their space and respect them. She emphasised that new couples had found each other and need time to themselves.

Watch the video here:

Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's interview

Read some reactions below:

@mosaalabi said:

"And she's the MOTHER-IN-LAW of the moment."

@esthergbalam said:

"I love my mum she no fit leave her farms go live for person house."

@yetty_bimbs said:

"Na in law wey no get job or money dey live with dere children. God forbid bad thing."

@sawiiiteee_ said:

"She’s actually very articulate. Growing up in the south i’d never seen any of iyabo’s movie. Not until 2016 when I stumbled on one nollywood movie she acted, oh she was too good."

@blissful_henrietta_ said:

"My mother in-law too like her husband 😂she no dey even gree stay."

@manarisia_1 said:

"👏👏👏QUEEN MOTHER WITH SO MUCH BRAINS 🥂🥂. Sudden question yet she gave a perfect speech."

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's interview concerning newlyweds and in-laws. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

@reviews_withgina said:

"Very key 🔑 . Na my parents be this. Queen Mother said it all. Something about the Briggs was a good movie 🎥."

@specklashed said:

"Nothing Wei I dey even find for my children house because me I go busy o, with parties and owanbe my own type of grandma go busy I beg."

@fome22 said:

"Na make my mama give me plenty yards . If I called her say I dey come house, she go say, make I stay my husband house .its alright."

@esther.shokunbi.56 said:

"On point 👊, even if they want me to come visiting self.... they will fast and pray bcos I'm too bust😂."

Iyabo Ojo Catwalks in front of estranged hubby

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a video captured the kind of drama that Iyabo Ojo displayed in the presence of her ex-husband during her daughter's wedding.

In the recording, she was asked to take the letter of request from the groom's family and display it for all the wedding guests to see.

Fans were wowed after seeing her walking majestically in front of her daughter's father as they shared their thoughts about the video.

