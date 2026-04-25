A man who prayed for Victor Osimhen in 2017 was later found through a social media search led by an influencer

He was successfully connected with the footballer Victor Osimhen, and both reportedly spoke on the phone

The football star went further by flying him to Turkey, turning the moment into a life-changing experience

A heartwarming story has emerged on social media after a man who prayed for Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen years ago was found and rewarded.

The story began with an old tweet from January 2017, where a user identified as @odebunmifunsho prayed for Osimhen, asking God to elevate him above football legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A Nigerian man gets recognised by footballer Victor Osimhen. Photo credit: Molly Darlington/ Getty Images, asiwajujerry/X

Source: Twitter

"I pray u'll excel among ur contemporaries. D Lord wil raise u up than Messi and Ronaldo," the tweet read.

He made the prayer under a simple but powerful tweet from Victor Osimhen with a younger photo of him.

Man gets rewarded by Victor Osimhen

In his tweet, he said:

“Soon come… Oluwa ni."

Nine years later, well-known social media influencer @AsiwajuLarry launched a search to find the man behind the prayer. He asked the online community to help locate him, sparking widespread engagement.

He said:

"I’ve been looking for this man for the past 24hrs. If anyone has any information about how or where I can find him, I will greatly appreciate it.

Twitter please do your thing. 🙏🏽"

Footballer Victor Osimhen surprises man who prayed for him on X. Photo credit: Victor Osimhen

Source: Getty Images

After days of searching, Larry confirmed that the man had been found and verified. He also opened up that he successfully connected him with Osimhen, and both individuals reportedly spoke on the phone.

The statement read:

"UPDATE: I found the man, verified it’s him and connected him with Victor Osimhen. They spoke for an hour on the phone. More details loading soon. ⏳

God bless everyone who retweeted and shared this post in search for him. 🙏🏽"

In a further update, it was disclosed that Osimhen went a step further by flying the man to Turkey, where the Super Eagles striker currently plays his club football.

A picture shared by @AsiwajuLarry showed the man at an airport in Istanbul, holding a travel bag, confirming that the long search had ended in a life-changing moment.

See the X post below:

Reactions as Victor Osimhen blesses praying stranger

The story has since gone viral, with many Nigerians describing it as a powerful example of grace, destiny, and the importance of kind words. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as seen below:

@AfricaIka90 said:

"Now he his gonna see his mentor play!!

That you big lerry."

@debrandcompass said:

"Grace found him."

@wellospov_ said:

"This is a great news. He truly deserves this, and thank you for your efforts in facilitating their meeting. Good characters deserve good rewards! Big W"

@daddyK4You said:

"He said it and sealed it. That's awesome. Osimhen is the man of the moment."

Nigerian man discloses Victor Osimhen's mission

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian man praised Victor Osimhen’s outstanding performance after the striker scored twice to help Nigeria reach the AFCON quarterfinals.

The man described Osimhen as the best striker in Africa, stating that the player was on a mission to win the AFCON trophy.

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some fans applauding Osimhen’s brilliance while others criticised aspects of his attitude on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng