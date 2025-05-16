The topic of whether gospel singers should charge for their ministration in churches, has resurfaced once again

Gospel singer Toluwasings, in a recent video, threw subtle shades at colleagues who claim they don't charge

Toluwasings' comment triggered reactions from some netizens, as they spoke up on behalf of their favourite gospel singers

The issue of gospel musicians charging fees to perform at church and Christian events has resurfaced again as gospel singer Toluwasings, whose real name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, shared his opinion.

Toluwasings, who was a guest on Teju Baby Face's show, chose to respond to colleagues in the gospel music industry who claim they don't charge.

Toluwasings calls out gospel singers who claim they don’t charge for church gigs. Credit: toluwasings/nathanielblow/dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

According to Toluwasings, colleagues who claim not to charge avoid ministering in ordinary churches.

He suggested that they attend prominent churches where they could meet up with people who are capable of sowing millions into their lives as seeds.

Toluwasings shares his opinion about colleagues who claim they don't charge to sing in churches. Credit: toluwasings

Source: Instagram

"Those who claim they don't charge to minister Gospel Music don't go to 'ordinary churches!' (Well, many of them anyhow). They know the places they go," he said.

He added that both those who charge and those who do not are children of God.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the topic of whether gospel singers should charge for their ministration led to a heated debate between Apostle Femi Lazarus and singer Timi Dakolo on social media.

The video of Toluwasings speaking about colleagues who claim they don't charge is below:

Reactions trail Toluwasings' comment about gospel singers

While Toluwasings didn't mention names of colleagues, some netizens defended singers like Nathaniel Bassey.

It would be recall that an old video of Nathaniel Bassey emerged online where he shared why he doesn't charge to sing in churches.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

ladymeymercy said:

"Pastor Nathaniel Bassey does not charge, and he ministers everywhere."

adegokesamuel36 reacted:

"I agree with him."

omobadejumbobeats commented:

"Absolutely This is just the truth. If u think otherwise try to call them to come to your church and see if they will come...God bless you jare brother."

frankmassstudio reacted:

"Not everybody. Am a twins and we also sing. We went to kola from ogba for #200 for ministration at Foursquare and someone came from the audience to give us 20k this was 8 years ago."

mrshizzy_ said:

"Many people will say he’s not saying the truth but have you tried inviting and they won’t ask you about who the church pastor is or where the church is located? I have a first hand experience and while they didn’t ask for money, they never showed for more than 3 invites. Infact the conversations didn’t go past WhatsApp chats."

funmimotunde commented:

"I disagree with you mr toluwani, A lot of people sing and did not charge you charging isn’t and offense but I disagree with your narrative."

regcares said:

"Totally disagree with what he is saying."

femitemmy reacted:

"Oga.. @toluwanisings .. you are yarning nonsense respectfully... You are young , don't let them use you to chase clout.. Pastor Nath and Minister Dusin , no be today oooo.. you never know the sacrifices of others before their emergence... Their results speaks today more...and we love them.. We know some of your eat from the altar and go to all these events to sing with all these Fuji artists.."

Dunsin Oyekan says he doesn't charge

Legit.ng previously reported that gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan shared his take on the heated debate about some of his colleagues charging to minister like secular singers.

The Eagle, as he is also known by fans, stated that while he doesn't charge to minister in churches, some of his colleagues who do so have their reasons behind it.

"I called it your consecration, my consecration demands that I don't charge, but God blesses me," Dunsin said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng