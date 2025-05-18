Controversial singer Portable got many talking as he called the attention of Cubana Chiefpriest for a boxing match

The street pop act mentioned that he wanted to fight people who were bigger than him, as he aimed for the nightlife entrepreneur

The musician mentioned what he intended to gain from his ring fight with Chiefpriest, triggering reactions online

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has challenged Cubana Chief Priest to a boxing bout.

In a video posted online, the musician who defeated Speed Darlington in a celebrity boxing battle expressed his desire to fight Cubana Chiefpriest.

Portable invies Cubana Chiefpriest for a boxing fight. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable stated that he had no grudges or ill will towards the socialite, but is searching for methods to generate more money.

He wants to fight large people and believes he is bigger than the Chief Priest. Portable also claimed that he wants to fight Chiefpriest due to his financial situation.

Making his monetary terms clear, he stated that he will fight Davido's best friend for N100 million.

“Hello ladiës and gentlemen, na money I dey look for, I wan fight for money. Chiefpriest is who I want to fight with. Igbo man sabi business, Igbo kwenu. I want to fight Chiefpriest. I want to be fighting big people, I am bigger than Chief Priest. Help me call Chief Priest, he is my fan and brother.

"I want to fight him because he has money. Chiefpriest, did you learn boxing? I want to fight, no be sey I get you for mind. I want to cash money, make we make money together. Them wire me money, also wire you money. I want to fight Chief Priest N100 million”.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable was definitely on cloud nine right following his achievement at the boxing match after he beat up his opponent, Speed Darlington.

jubilations filled the air after he dealt with Speed Darlington. Although Speedy went online to request a rematch, adding that Zazu used black magic to win the fight, Portable turned a deaf ear. Information circulating on social media from Portable’s camp claimed that he was credited N20 million by Burna Boy for dealing with Speed Darlington.

In the past, Burna Boy and Speed Darlington had their share of online drama, after the latter called him names, including “one of Diddy’s men.” After sending him to prison a couple of times, Akpi still failed to budge, as he always sent subtle jabs to Odogwu at the slightest opportunity.

Netizens react to Portable’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

@fineboyrealtor0 said:

"Any artist wey Dey gbesunme we go feed you to portable make e beat shege commot for your head."

@ENECHESON01 wrote:

"This guy the always deliver . Shout to portable abeg."

@AbundantGrace0 wrote:

Going for the big leagues now😂😂💔

@UTDVenom said:

"E go too beat CP 😂…e go burst am with punch."

@oluwathimber01 said:

"Person wey him brain dey smell."

@seanayce said:

"Igbo man sabi business."

@iam_Puffbaby said:

"This guy don m@d hahaha 😂."

Portable trends as her dares Cubana Chiefpriest. Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

Portable beats up Speed Darlington in round 1

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the much-awaited boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington eventually happened and its outcome made headlines.

The Zazu crooner was the man of the day as he beat up Speed Darlington in just the first round of the match.

A series of videos from the match went viral, and Speed Darlington was seen being rushed away in an ambulance.

