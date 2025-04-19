The much-awaited boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington has finally come and gone, and its outcome is making headlines

The Zazu crooner was the man of the day as he beat up Speed Darlington in just the first round of the match

A series of videos from the match went viral, and Speed Darlington was seen being rushed away in an ambulance

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has beaten up rapper Speed Darlington, aka Darlington Akpacho, during their boxing match.

Recall that many Nigerians were anticipating the match between Portable and Akpi, which was set to take place on April 18, 2025, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. The match was called Chaos in the Ring: Battle for Glory.

A series of videos from the match made its way to social media and netizens were able to witness the way Portable rained blows on Akpi. Note that days before the boxing match, Speed Darlington had purchased a coffin he planned to carry the Zazu crooner in after beating him up.

However, that was not the case. Speed Darlington suffered a broken hand after Portable beat him up in the ring in just the first round. Akpi was spotted with a bandaged hand and a sling around his neck as he was taken away in an ambulance.

See the videos from the boxing match below:

See the moment Portable was declared the winner and given his victory belt in front of the spectators:

Reactions as Portable beats up Speed Darlington in Round 1

The videos of Portable’s boxing match with Speed Darlington was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. While some of them taunted Akpi for losing after bragging so much before the match, others either celebrated Portable or claimed that the match was fixed:

Daveplayblogger said:

“Pray for Speed Darlington 😂 Na You Bring Casket Come, and You Still Follow Ambulance 🚨.”

Donwaldo_ said:

“Win or lose I’m getting paid ~ Akpi.”

Timo_sterling said:

“When I saw that 360dg turn, I know say e don finished for Akpi😂😂.”

Ofixialbs411 said:

“Bro thinks he’s undertaker.”

Diym_records said:

“Well scripted.”

Mrtarget_fans_page wrote:

“Akpi you are a disgrace to us wey be igbo,see portable wey dey eat amala beat you that always eat akpu.i dey cry for you.”

Urch_monie said:

“I knew this would happen. Portable wey dey take woto woto. See speed ooo. 😂”

Jadegrin said:

“But who convinced Speed Darlington to go fight a street fighter? 😂”

Dimeji.george_dg wrote:

“Portable use blow tear akpi singlet. 😂”

Myles_junior_wjr said:

“Fight of the ex convicts! 😂them use Akpi do experiment 😂.”

Barpasiano said:

“Portable is just fighting people is far younger than… Charles mocha is from 45yrs old, speed Darlington is above 40yrs while portable is from 28yrs old so how do you think old age isn’t a factor in boxing ..make portable fight him age grade make we check how strong he is.”

Evil_dark_wolf511 wrote:

“@speeddarlintv you nor day shame as you make mouth reach even buy casket then still break your hand akpi.”

Speed Darlington threatens Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that ahead of the highly anticipated celebrity boxing match, Speed Darlington has his eyes firmly set on the championship title.

The bout stirred excitement across social media, especially after both fighters were seen exchanging heated words during the official weigh-in ceremony.

Speed Darlington had vowed to defeat Portable in their celebrity boxing match just a day before the big event.

