Singer Portable has been spotted engaging in a street brawl in the new car he recently bought and flaunted

In the video, he is seen inside the car, reacting after being stopped by some thugs who attempted to extort money from him

He was holding a 'weapon' in his hand, leaving many to wonder why he had it with him during the confrontation with his assailants

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, did not disappoint his fans when he was spotted engaging in a street brawl.

The music star, notorious for stirring trouble, was in his newly acquired white car when he was approached by a group of thugs in an unidentified area.

The two sides exchanged harsh words and insults, with the thugs, who numbered around five, warning him not to pass that route again, threatening to deal with him.

Portable fired back, daring them to take action if they encountered him again. He was heard screaming at the top of his lungs.

Portable brandishes 'weapon' at thugs

As tensions escalated, Portable brandished a 'weapon' in response to the thugs. The music star was seen holding a golf club (typically used for playing golf).

Many fans were left wondering if the superstar had taken an interest in sports after seeing the golf club.

This is not the first time Portable has been involved in a street altercation. Last year, he attended a funeral ceremony, only to end up fighting with some men before leaving the scene.

See the video here:

What fans said about Portable and thugs

Reactions have trailed the video of Portable and some street thugs exchanging words. Here are comments below:

@king_sstoner33 commented:

"I pity those lady that marry this guy."

@tundeednutisamugu shared:

"This guy can never change. He needs to be taken to rehab."

@olayimartha wrote:

"E be like Arsenal fans, their joy na view once!"

@victoriatwinnymom said:

"No be say this boy mad na people sef dey mad wey dey find him wahallah. Celebrity dey face alot from street people dey go sha wan obtain you sha . awon egbon adugbo elebi."

@sylvias_empire28 stated:

"This guy dey always vex.. He really needs to do something about his life."

@jaypizzleproduction shared:

"He is fighting for his rights thugs too get problem dem one chop money dem no work for."

@_ohans commented:

"Rich and wako, my bro banging in every good yall scared of bro fr."

@humble_pee4 stated:

"No be hockey stick him carry so. Ab he don finally drop music ni."

@omorseebeauty shared:

"Na money package portable. He never ready leave street life."

Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Osupa's feud

Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.

He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer. Dot2dun warned Portable and shared what would happen to him if the veteran singer catches him.

The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.

