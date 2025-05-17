Peter Okoye, aka Peter PSquare, did not expect Peller to put him on the spot like that while on TikTok

Recall that Peller went live with one half of the now-defunct music duo via his official TikTok account

However, he read out a question from one of the fans who asked him to save one person among Davido, Wizkid, and his brother, Rude Boy

Peter Okoye, a member of the now-defunct Psquare musical duo, triggered reactions on social media after he was asked to answer a tricky question.

The Nigerian singer was a guest on TikTok influencer Peller's live stream to have fun and spend time with fans.

Peter PSquare live clip with Peller goes viral. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

During the course of the show, Peller read out a question from one of the fans who had asked him who he'd save among Davido, Wizkid, and his twin brother Rudeboy.

While Peter was a bit hesitant and had a change of expression, he outrightly said he'll save his brother, Rudeboy.

From the reactions online, it can be easily deduced that fans were impressed by his response, adding that blood is thicker than water.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Peter and Paul have had a huge fall -out over an alleged fraud case involving their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.

Fans react to PSquare response

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@lahmc8972 said:

"Igbo Man you wan use take play, them can never losgard their brother no matter Wetin sup📌."

@eniola___sarah said:

His facial expression changed immediately when rûdeboy name was mentioned. Man was in deep thoughts before he answer the question.

@its_yindah said:

"Blood is thicker than water😍😃."

@tall_glass_of_champagn said:

"So you expect him to save a stranger as in what?"

Peter PSquare live clip with Peller goes viral. Credit: @wikzid

Source: Instagram

@fabian__blue said:

"Nice response."

@c.9ine_ifeanacho said:

"You think say Twins bond na child’s play 😂😂😂😂 see as Peller shout 😆🤣why are you surprised?? You expect him to allow his own twin drown ?? Never na ah ah."

@ablawz_copiers_printers said:

"@oluwabatto nothing is wise here man. Let’s assume say he ask him that between his twins brother and him wife with him kids… make him choice nau 😂😂."

@officialsanquiet74 said:

"Fighting your brother no means say you go want him kpai na."

@mykel__smyth said:

"Not being in good terms with your sibling doesn't mean you should wish them de*d😂😂."

Drama unfolds as Paul unfollows Peter

Legit.ng in a previous report stated that as the drama between twin brothers Paul and Peter Okoye has intensified as the former has unfollowed the latter online.

Recall that Jude Okoye was granted bail in the sum of N100 million after spending a few days behind bars over the alleged laundering of N1.38 billion.

Following the recent development, fans are left wondering what further drama may unfold from the family, as the controversy appears to be never-ending.

Source: Legit.ng