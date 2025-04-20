The boxing match between Portable and his social media rival Speed Darlington has come and gone

Although Speed Darlington refused to accept defeat, it is clear that Portable beat him up during their match

In a bid to thank Portable, Burna Boy sent him millions of naira for dealing with his ‘sworn enemy’

Portable is definitely on cloud nine right now following his achievement at the boxing match after he beat up his opponent, Speed Darlington.

Legit.ng reported that jubilations filled the air after the Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, dealt with Speed Darlington.

Portable gloats after receiving N20 million gift from Burna Boy. Credit: @burnaboygram, @portablebabey

Source: Instagram

Although Speedy went online to request a rematch, adding that Zazu used black magic to win the fight, Portable turned a deaf ear.

Information circulating on social media from Portable’s camp has it that he was credited N20 million by Burna Boy for dealing with Speed Darlington.

In the past, Burna Boy and Speed Darlington had their share of online drama, after the latter called him names, including “one of Diddy’s men.”

After sending him to prison a couple of times, Akpi still failed to budge, as he always sent subtle jabs to Odogwu at the slightest opportunity.

Taking to social media to thank Burna Boy, the street crooner wrote:

"N20 million from Burna boy. if you wnat to be like Odogwu can you do like Odogwu. God bles syour family."

See the post below:

Burna Boy releases cryptic post

Recall, Burna Boy shared some posts hours after Speed Darlington was finally granted bail for defaming him.

Akpi was supposed to spend the Christmas and New year behind bars for alleged defamation of his colleague, but he later got released.

His post sparked reactions among fans as they shared their take about the singer's words, while some people mentioned who he was talking about.

Mixed reactions trail Burna Boy's N20m gift to Zazu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@pharoukk1 said:

"Burna still get that guy for mind."

@ameloko_jr said:

"Portable where no get 1 million naira to bail himself recently Where mske them barb him hair 😂."

@minister4love said:

"No evidence 😂😂😂 audio 20M sir were beg for featuring 😂😂."

Portable gloats after receiving N20 million gift from Burna Boy. Credit: @speeddarlintv

Source: Instagram

@its_yindah said:

"😂😂Akpi don receive Burna’s beatings from Elizabeth Joyce."

@atomacoofficial said:

"When Portable told Akpi “They paid me to beat you” na burna him Dey talk 😂😂🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️."

@jessicaposh1 said:

"Match Akpi nor go re match oooo, with 20m motivation, portable go damage am totally."

@nnedimz said:

"I have been waiting for Burna’s reaction😂😂! I knew he was gonna do something… 20M just like that! Wawuuuu."

@remyleeobi said:

"Burna for commot mouth for this fight 😂.. we no go hear word for this social media for 1 week."

@kessedward30 said:

"The enemy of my enemy is my frd abi how thsem talk am pass 💔🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Portable beats up Speed Darlington in round 1

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, the much-awaited boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington eventually happened and its outcome made headlines.

The Zazu crooner was the man of the day as he beat up Speed Darlington in just the first round of the match.

A series of videos from the match went viral, and Speed Darlington was seen being rushed away in an ambulance.

