Burna Boy shared some posts hours after Speed Darlington was finally granted bail for defaming him

Darlington was supposed to spend the Christmas and New year behind bars for alleged defamation of his colleague, but he later got released

His post sparked reactions among fans as they shared their take about the singer's words, while some people mentioned who he was talking about

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has shared some posts on his Inst story hours after his critic, Speed Darlington regained his freedom.

Legit.ng had reported that Darlington had been charged with defamation and was to spend the festive period behind bars. However, he was later released on bail.

In the post on social media, the music star said that when people talk, nobody cares but when he reacts then it becomes nuclear disaster.

The 'On The Low' crooner disclosed that his critics were lucky that he has a lot of things to lose. He further added that many of them would be 'died' now.

Burna Boy hints at buying something

In his post, Burna Boy said that he was not going to talk too much, but he was going to buy something to relax.

In another post on his Insta story, he shared one of his songs and added that he has no sign of weakness.

Recall that Burna Boy had also shared a cryptic post when Speed Darlington was first declared missing when he was arrested.

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@freezofestus0:

"Use your @ if you get mind."

@_nwa_ogu:

"Na artist u be u no be God."

@bllue_pearlie:

"Why all don’t know ? I no understand who u help?

@clarksam31:

"Try all your best to compete with someone that’s not even feeling you."

@dascopeman:

"Nothing wey your papa feet buy David go buy X1000 cry your cry and carry your cross. Aunty Burna."

@godstimz47:

"If Davido buy anything for himself,una go say the money plenty, if other artists buy una go say na competition na this David fan da make people drag davido sef, Abi I go call una mumu na I never know."

@eshebanro:

"Davido just dey make them cry."

@pluto_queen1:

"Akpi should behave himself when he is out. Another grace has been given to him."

@pd_.__:

"Odogwu calm down, you’re just a mere human being."

Burna Boy stops performing midway

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video of the Grammy Award winner was sighted after he stopped performing at a concert.

The singer sat on the stage and spoke with his fans. He stated that their money had expired, and they were just enjoying extra time.

Fans reacted to his utterance as they shared their take about the hilarious part of the singer.

