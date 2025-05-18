Nigerian actress Angela Okorie trended online as she exposed series of chats and calls from her former lover, Oil Money

The movie star stated reasons she broke up with the billionaire and threatened to sue him if her ever shared her pictures online

She further went on to address the allegations her ex-lover made against her, such as claiming that he spent over N300m on her

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has lambasted her ex-boyfriend for allegedly seeking to rekindle their relationship.

Last month, Legit.ng reported that Angela had announced her breakup with her lover, Oil Money, and swore to never flaunt any other man on social media till she marries.

The actress said that she left him due to his philandering tendencies and that he was still bothering her despite blocking him on all platforms.

Following that, Angela shared receipts of him begging her after slandering her reputation. She added that he was still trying to contact her and had sent people to beg on his behalf.

The single mother of one confessed that she ended her relationship with her ex because he is a pathological and habitual liar and a complete narcissist who is full of dishonesty.

She shared chat receipts of where the man complained about spending N300m on her, which the movie star debunked.

Angela further stated that she and her former lover didn’t last up to three months.

Sharing several screenshots to prove that her ex was pestering her, the actress wrote:

"As you are aware, I broke up with you months ago. After I found out that you are a pathological liar, compulsive liar, and a complete narcissist, also full of deception, you are going about speaking ill about me with some fake blogs.

"You are also going about lying that your family dislikes me,in all honesty, i have never met any members of your family at all.Meanwhile you have been sending people to me to plead on your behalf, but all to no avail because I completely declined.and informed them about your negative motives towards me. And how you also went about defaming my character up and down, fabricating lies as well .Listen and listen, good. “I have worked so hard for my career for over two decades to where i am today.

”So you cannot come near to gain access to my victories, let alone sabotage it .so Mr Alafa “Oil Money” or whatever you call yourself i am informing you for the very last time to immediately cease and desist from posting any photographs of me on any social media, including but not limited to Instagram,Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat. So, I do not consent to the continued dissemination of my likeness in this matter.

"Your unauthorised and non-consensual posting of my photographs constitutes a violation of my privacy rights and may also constitute harassment which is unlawful. This behaviour is highly unacceptable.

"Therefore, I demand that you immediately remove any further photographs of me from all social media platforms and refrain from posting any further photographs of me in the future. Go get a life. This is your final warning. Angela Okorie (The Legit Queen)."

Internet users react to Angela Okorie’s drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stephnnny wrrote:

"Female Akpi Nwa mama mama."

life_ofgrey said:

"Lol asaba Angelina Jolie! 😂😂😂."

bossettejay said:

“Palm kernel oyel, abi oyel money, i don’t know what the fucck nigggas call you…” then proceeds with an accent after saying “oyel”. Achalugo pleaseee 😂🤣🤣😂."

zeza_taylor wrote:

"I desperately need this sound !!! TikTok please."

vawulencestudent said:

"I love Angela she no send nobody papa😍."

vallysongz said:

"This accent no too much for the anger ? I can’t even hear anything 😢."

tallglassof100 wrote:

"He spent 300m and you are using 1.5m for apology Ewu 😒."

miss_natural1 said:

"Nawa o. … the man Dey m@d???"

themelano wrote:

"I believe her period! Keep your shoulders high that's your boundaries ❤️❤️❤️."

manuelsbeautty_gh said:

"Oh men do lipo too? Asking for a friend o."

"Sending 1.5m shows palm kernel oil is struggling financially , mentally and emotionally 😂😂 gerrara here niggga!"

ihemenancy wrote:

"Why this niggga no fit respect himself 😂😂😂😂. E be like e get style wey you give ammm😢 wey nobody don ever give ammm before 😂 #struck."

chocolategirl_tc said:

"If you haven’t dealt with an obsessed person before Walahi you don’t know what God has done for you😂."

ella_odims said:

"So this guy really fixed his teeth...no wonder his always shining it 24/7 according to Stanley."

echefulanancysams said:

"I know she's not up to 50 those things are just lies from bloggers."

kassityddon wote:

"He knack am abi he no knack am😂all this insults won't unknack d knack wey two of them don knack so make she rest 😂."

golddesire_oma said:

"But most men are that shameless especially when they lose a good woman."

ob_benedictbrown wrote:

"baba don remember de style she de give am , him jejely come back😂😂."

Angela Okorie shares workout video

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie trended online after she shared videos of herself at a gym.

The movie star wore a pink two-piece outfit that barely covered up sensitive areas of her body.

Angela was seen playing around the gym area as vidos also captured her goofy moments on a treadmill.

