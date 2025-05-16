Nigerian actress Angela Okorie is trenading online after she shared videos of herself at a gym

The movie star wore a pink two-piece outfit that barely covered up sensitive areas of her body

Angela was seen playing around the gym area as vidos also captured her goofy moments on a treadmill

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie understands how to get the internet buzzing after her recent exposé.

The actress, who previously chastised Mercy Johnson for her sudden weight reduction, was spotted wearing a provocative pink two-piece in a gym room.

Angela Okorie's gym video gets him talking online. Credit: @angelaokorie

Angela looked stunning as she ran on a treadmill, her hair perfectly styled to match the hue of her clothes.

The screen beauty completed her outfit with a white canvas. Angele did not appear serious during her gym session. Videos show her joking around on the treadmill while displaying her physical figure.

Sharing the clip on her instagram story, she wrote:

“Make them die for my matter i don’t care.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Angela Okorie’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aduuksy said:

"It will not be well for the doctor that butcher this child. It will not be well with those who lie to you that you look good."

layo5144 wrote:

"Mercy Johnson weight loss is better than this I swear 😂."

a.j.n.i.c.k reacted:

"Nyash de another location leg de another location that is an improper fraction."

prince_nta said:

"Everywhere soft soft.. Legit queen living her best life

eliosa123 said:

"She is very pretty. chi.wendu's profile picture

chi.wendu said:

"Peak foolery."

kellyjayevergreen_ said:

No preeq be that?

___unssseen said:

"They should try to massage it well. Maybe it’ll work. But what’s the need to do this thing at old age?"

soft_millionaire said:

"But this particular life go physical affect you 😂😂😂😂nah you sing am no be me oh."

stephieluxe wrote:

"Aba Nicki Minaj 😂😂💔."

abis.bis05 said:

"Wahala sha poooorrrr😂 is she even comfortable and healthy in that body???"

ladyque_1 wrote:

"Idk, but mercy Johnson’s weight loss is better than this."

iamtherealallegedly said:

"And I swear to God if you see her real life she's so beautiful but why she come carry JBL out for there?the yansh wan fall."

_specialitohan said:

"Medicine after death?"

paulina_mikulska135 said:

"Work hard. Dream big 💜😮."

chibarbie_dolle said:

"I love the song by the way."

mmasinachichimdinma said:

"For her mind now she's set , I go choose mercy body over dis."

dr_chidominica said:

"As in this one na post BBL work out Abi na wetin lol."

fomieeee wrote:

"Hi I'm Angela, I'm pinkred in complexion."

alexcore__ said:

"But this her song sweet oh. Good lyrics 👏😍."

ohkanee wrote:

"You don do pass Barbie."

ellaversed said:

"No hate but this look like signs of depression and midlife crises. She had a beautiful body and refuse to accept she’s getting old."

thesparkles_chic wrote:

"It's not pleasing to the eyes.

realsexy_j said:

"Can’t she see how bad the shape looks in the on mirror 🪞."

ugonna2146 said:

"Mercy Johnson I appreciate you being real."

Angela Okorie ignites mixed reactions with Gym video. Credit: @realangelaokorie

