Nigerian actress Angela Okorie stirred a fresh round of controversy online as she attacked her arch enemy, Mercy Johnson

A new video of the mother of four made the waves online, showing how much weight she has lost recently as she promoted her slimming product

Angela Okorie came up to make allegations about her colleague’s appearance and pointed out what needs to be done, triggering reactions online

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie raised eyebrows online following recent claims she made about her colleague Mercy Johnson.

The screen goddess reacted to a video of Mercy Johnson showing off the effect of her slimming tea.

Angela Okorie shares alleged reasons for Mercy Johnson's weight loss. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

The mother of four, who has raised concerns over her rapid weight reduction, was seen dancing to the gospel tune Obata.

Nollywood producer Stanley Ontop shared the clip from TikTok on his Instagram page. He noted that Mercy was displaying the effects of her product on her body as he gushed over her beauty.

Stanley Ontop wrote:

“Nollywood legendary actress Mercy Johnson Okojie showing off her new body as she sings the Igbo trending music “Obata” Omo Mercy is looking absolutely stunning and young Number 1, I, to,o love Mercy Johnson.”

Angela, who came across the post, immediately used the opportunity to jab her colleague over her looks.

She claimed Mercy was a bloodsucking demon who no longer saw blood to eat. She went on to say that unless the actress apologised to the people whose lives she had ruined, she would never be at peace.

Angela Okorie wrote:

“Blood succking demon no see blood succk again,E say na sliming tea 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Except there’s no God, MJ go and beg people you chop their destinies and destroyed their homes else no peace for the wicked!!! Gospel songs won’t save you. Your heart is Dark!!!”

See her post below:

Angela Okorie claims Mercy Johnson is a blood-eating demon. Credit: @stanleyontop, @angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

See the video post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress made headlines over her drastic weight loss after sharing a new video on social media.

The movie star and politician’s wife took to her official Instagram page to share a video, showcasing her body while advertising her products for sale.

Another new clip of the mum of four has got netizens talking once more after she showed a full view of her body angles.

Fans pointed out that Mercy’s curves appeared leaner, with a longer neck and no hips or bum in sight.

However, in the new video, Mercy appeared pleased with her new look in the video, and she spoke on the effects of what she has been taking.

How netizens reacted to Angela Okorie’s claims

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nwobodo_gabriel said:

"@realangelaokorie Mama pls take it easy 😢...it's Sunday..if she say is slimming tea then is slimming tea abeg 🤤."

jenny.arrey.3 wrote:

"@realangelaokorie ahhhh Angela u no get joy ohhh."

oge.caco said:

"@realangelaokorie so this matter never ends....eeh legit queen."

nneoma_faithful wrote:

"@realangelaokorie your ynash go soon burst no worry😂😂."

nmakay_ said:

"A no no after Ozempic they claim say na slim tea."

mabel.o.richards said:

"@realangelaokorie na your blood she succk abeg rest."

Mercy Johnson reacts to marriage crash rumour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson reacted to a comment made by a critic about her marriage.

A few months ago, the movie star shared a post about an advert for women's and children's clothes.

The actress was not wearing her wedding ring in the post, and a fan noticed it. Reacting to the post, a lady known as Nurse Gift called the attention of Mercy Johnson's fans to the post. She asserted that the superstar has stopped wearing her wedding ring for a while.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng