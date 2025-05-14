A Nigerian lady has shared her pain and heartbreak on social media after getting 'betrayed' by her boyfriend

According to the lady on TikTok, she had allegedly sponsored her boyfriend's relocation from Nigeria to Canada

However, after her boyfriend landed overseas, he decided to end the relationship and move on with a white woman

A Nigerian lady's emotional post on social media detailed the painful end of her relationship that suddenly turned sour.

The lady shared her heartbreak with her online followers, as she recounted her story of love, sacrifice, and betrayal.

Lady reacts after boyfriend she brought to Canada ended their relationship. Photo credit: @sassywede/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gets betrayed by boyfriend in Canada

The post was shared by @sassywede on TikTok who recounted how she had helped her boyfriend relocate from Nigeria to Canada just a month prior.

However, her kindness was met with a harsh reality check when her boyfriend abruptly ended their relationship.

According to the lady, her ex-boyfriend's new partner was a white woman, a revelation that added to her emotional pain.

Despite the hurt, the lady chose to focus on the positives, acknowledging that her life would go on.

In her words:

"Life didn't end when my boyfriend I brought from Nigeria to Canada one month ago left me for a white lady. It hurts."

Lady who brought boyfriend to Canada reacts after he dumped her for white lady. Photo credit: @sassywede/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady recounts getting betrayed by boyfriend

The lady's post sparked a wave of sympathy and support from her TikTok followers, who rallied around her in her time of pain.

Many users praised her strength and resilience in the face of heartbreak, while others shared similar experiences of relationship betrayals.

@HONESTKING said:

"He saw someone more caring. You forget to tell us how u are treating him."

@son of man said:

"I don finally decide to bring girl from Nigeria as I no see wife for Canada."

@Big Dapearl said:

"Why I no go leave you when you no dey give me better style and na white woman go make me quick get documents, no vex my love."

@African Princess Rams said:

"I believe you learned it the hard way. Let's keep going, God still seats on His throne. You will be blessed with your own not a gold digger in a form of a man."

@lambariches said:

"What a big heartbreak but sha sometimes we really need a big hurting heartbreak to focus on our life seriously."

@josef_akabueze said:

"OMG. So sorry sassy. I don't know why this type of luck don't meet us the honest ones."

@Peace said:

"Pls don’t mind all the people in the comment section. What is writing can’t be change. PLS CAN YOU TAKE ME TO CANADA TOOOOO."

@E.GoLD said:

"Don't stop doing good getting married to a Nigerian man is far better white man and is better at this age or life becomes story at end. I care."

@AFOBAJE TI MEDICAL said:

"Just be patient, at times when things happen we do think God did like us but not knowing what God’s plan is."

@Mr Marshal Vicky said:

"Fine girl, abeg now I Kno it will be hard for you to trust another man again, but abeg give me a try and I will never disappoint you, I promise I will spend the rest of my life, but I need a job over there too, I love you beautiful woman."

@demlord19 said:

"You re only his destiny helper, guess y'all not just meant to be together. God will reward U in an unexpected way."

@emax226 commented:

"But honestly, I don’t know if I’m the only guy, if I know I don’t have any future with you, there’s some things you will want to do for me I will declare, because I see no future I just want that moment enjoyment."

@lalana added:

"He realized you don't have nothing there like money no dey your side dey play money over love is that clear."

See the post below:

Lady laments as boyfriend marries her sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared her pain on social media after getting betrayed by her younger sister in a painful manner.

According to the lady, her boyfriend unexpectedly left her and moved on with her immediate younger sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng