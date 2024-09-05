Controversial Nigerian actress Angela Okorie buzzed the internet after she celebrated her son in style

The actress shared a photo of her and her son, Chamberline in an Egyptian costumes as she heaped praise on him in the caption

Her post has ignited many reactions online, as netizens shared heartwarming celebratory messages in her comment section

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie became the talk of the town after she chose to celebrate her son's 12th birthday in an Egyptian costume.

The actress posted beautiful images of herself posing with her son, looking like a goddess in a metallic costume.

Angela Okorie and her son rock Egyptian costumes. Credit: @realangelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Taking other captions via her official social media page, Angela Okrie shared words of prayers to her son, speaking great things into existence in his life.

In her own words:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"On this day you came into this world and we named you kasiemobi Chamberline Orizu. I prophesy over your life that you will live and prosper beyond human expectations, you are a blessing to your generation cos you carry uncommon grace, You will receive divine wisdom to be distinguished in life."

"Any weapon formed against you my son shall not prosper, The light of God will lead you to the territory of enlargement."

See the post here:

How fans celebrated Angela's son

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@favouriteheadwears:

"More fruitful yrs to him."

@empressnjamah:

"Happy birthday son,bless your new age."

@janemena:

"Happy birthday to our handsome Prince. God’s love, blessings and lots of protection on you and the family, Amen."

@realjudy__:

"Awnnnnnnn 🎉🎉🎉.Happy Birthday to him."

@mirabelg2003:

"Who no know you never know person."

@osaruguesarah:

"Happy birthday King,may the grace of God never depart from your life, God bless you."

@solistar_industrial_machine:

"Happy birthday Nwa one age with massive grace."

@jaynatohair_:

"Too adorable."

Angela Okorie shades colleagues

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has sparked reactions online following a post she made about her female colleagues.

The entertainer called out actresses who sleep with married men via a post on her official Instagram page.

Angela said she had no idea how it was done and that her realness could never let her stoop so low.

Source: Legit.ng