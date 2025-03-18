Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter Imade Adeleke got the internet buzzing with lessons her mother Sophia Momodu taught her

The young champ during a warm discussion with Sophia Momodu was asked to recount things she was taught on how to communicate with people

The businesswoman gave her daughter different scenarios and allowed her to share the best possible ways to react to them

Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, recently impressed netizens by sharing valuable life lessons she learned from her mother, Sophia Momodu.

Sophia posted a video capturing a heartwarming conversation she had with her daughter during the holidays.

Davido’s daughter Imade reveals life lessons her mum taught her. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, Imade was asked to recall the rules she had been taught about how to communicate with her classmates at school.

The young model shared an insightful lesson: if you notice something about someone that they can't change in two minutes, it's best not to mention it.

Sophia and Imade gave an example, such as a classmate showing up in a wrinkled dress or with yellow teeth. They both agreed that it's kinder to overlook such things, as pointing them out could hurt the person, especially when they can't immediately fix the situation.

Imade Adeleke impresses netizens with back-to-school nuggets. Credit: @realimadeadeleke

Source: Instagram

However, they emphasized that if the issue was something like food stuck in someone's teeth, it’s okay to bring it up since it’s something that can be quickly addressed.

Sophia wrapped up the conversation by reassuring Imade that she could always talk to her about anything, as their relationship is entirely different.

Captioning their video, she wrote:

“Found this video from one of our back-to-school prep talks #TheTwoMinutesRule #BackToSchoolTalk #RealTalk #MomAndDaughter.”

See the video below:

Sophia Momodu and daughter trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tracyzee wrote:

"Sophia is very intelligent and she impart it on our princess."

ere said:

"even without the father, parenting 💯 the one way father dey with, nothing come out."

wterd said:

"i really learnt something from princess Imade and qween sophia."

sarahisblesssed wrote:

"I learnt something new today, You cant take it from Sophia she's a good Mom Jezz."

adahilltop said:

"See hair...omg...Imade pls give me some hair. It's so easy to really like Sophia after watching her on RHOL & wow...Imade talks just like you & she's so smart. Keep up the good work nne."

Abigail wrote:

"This is a definition of do not judge a book by its cover but learn to go through it 💯 Sophia u are doing a good Job."

usermiriam said:

"Imade my love…omo See David Face..God we not leave u and your mummy..God we continue to guide u."

abigil said:

"This is a definition of do not judge a book by its cover but learn to go through it 💯 Sophia u are doing a good Job."

Arikey o said:

"imma it been long how are you,momma thanks for taking care imma,sofia u will eat the fruit of ur labour,ku ise."

Davido mistakenly uploads video of ex Sophia Momodu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido has got internet users talking once more about his complicated relationship history.

The musician who recently released a single off his incoming album 5ive mistakenly uploaded an old video of him and his ex-lover, Sophia Momodu.

The throwback video that has since gone viral showed what the Afrobeats star and his baby mama were doing in a room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng