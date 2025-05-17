Nigerian movie star Bamike Anibuyan has been trending following a recent interview she did with Pulse

In the video, BamBam was asked to reveal the most surprising thing that her kids have ever said to her

She blushed for a bit, wondering if she could say it on camera, and when she revealed it, many had a lot to say

Nigerian social media users have been clashing in the comments section over Bamike Anibuyan, aka Bambam. The movie star, known for her soft-spokenness and utmost femininity, was recently interviewed by Pulse.

In the video, the interviewer asked Bambam a couple of questions, but the last one stood out. She was asked to reveal the craziest thing her kids had ever said to her. She laughed, indicating it was something embarrassing, and was initially hesitant to reveal it on camera.

Bambam shares what her kids told her

Eventually, she gave in and stated that one day, while she was taking a shower and completely naked, her kids suddenly came into the bathroom and shouted, “Mummy, your bum is so big.” The actress said she felt embarrassed and jokingly told them they might one day inherit her genes.

While the revelation was cute to many, others have gone back and forth arguing over whether Bambam had undergone a BBL.

Her fans stood firm, insisting she didn’t get a BBL but rather had a tummy tuck, crediting childbirth for her banging body.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as Bambam speaks about her kids

@code_launch said:

"Them Dey inherit BBL?😂😂😂 Bam Bam I love you, but them no Dey inherit bbl you hear??"

@scrummy_isaac said:

"Which gene? Gene or Jean?"

@bigsteph_willy said:

"I like her Aura she is so girly, so feminine."

@the.afrikan.fineapple said:

"Know the difference between a tummy tuck and a bbl please guys."

@fluffyy_gurl said:

"You people will be sounding like illiterates… not knowing the difference between BBL and Tummy tuck in 2025 is wild."

@iam_shemmy said:

"Gene ke? Ah I like you o Bambam, but we both know that ain’t no gene 😂😂 they weren’t big 5 years ago."

@junie_flames said:

"BamBam is naturally endowed, she only removed fat from her tummy I think that’s the one they call liposuction. Why are people doubting? Some of you just started following her or just got to know her. She didn’t do BBL."

@lu_sholapeh said:

"People do not really know bbl when they see one. No dr in this can be as professional to carve such. Bambam's bum is natural."

@iffie_tejiri said:

"Bambam went From slim to thick, child birth gave her mummy s*xy figure."

@igotoptions1 said:

"Looking at the ignorance of some of these comments people dont know the difference between getting a b*tt job and getting your hip dips filled. She had a b*ttto begin with."

Bambam opens up on heartbreaking childbirth

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, BBN Bambam shared what she went through before she became a mother while granting an interview.

In the clip, she said that all her system were shutting down, and her kidney had already failed during the process.

Fans became emotional after watching the video as they shared their take about her utterance.

