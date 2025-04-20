Davido’s daughter, Imade Adeleke, never stops educating her mother when it comes to catching up with Gen Alpha slang

Imade and her mum were at Priscilla Ojo’s wedding, where she was also one of the little brides, alongside Mohbad’s son, Liam

Her mum, Sophia, asked if she would like to make videos with her phone, but the response she got left her shocked

Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, shared an interesting moment with her mother, Sophia Momodu, at Priscilla’s wedding.

The socialites were among the guests at Iyabo Ojo’s daughter’s white wedding, which was held on April 19, 2025, in Lagos.

The event was graced with all those who mattered in the entertainment industry and beyond, with children like Imade and Mohbad’s Liam playing significant roles as little bride and groom.

There were several highlights of the wedding, but one of those which stood out was that with Imade and her mother.

Sophia, who sat beside her daughter, asked her if she would love to have her phone to record scenes at the wedding. Imade’s response to her mother was that she wanted to “finally live in the moment,” which she pronounced as “FLITM.”

Her mum, with a confused look on her face, said that Imade teaches her new slangs every day and that she can barely keep up. The video sparked reactions on social media, as fans shared their hot takes concerning the funny moment.

Imade and Mum at JP2025 spurs online reactions

@mizattah:

"Sophie does dis mother thing with Soo much ease."

@faithfitnesstore said:

"I wanna whatt? I don Replay the video tire! And nobody for this CS write am down!😂😂."

@julesmeridian said:

"I love what she said about what a person can't change in 5mins. FLITM ❤️."

@cynteeah__ said:

"The way she removed her face to focus she indeed wanted to leave in the moment 😂😂😂."

@ayomii.xo said:

"I want to FLTM (finally leaving the moment ) that was what she means i think ….just like lol (laugh out loud) you get????"

@precious_egbule said:

"This generation smart from belle ….imade sorry me I will record every moment I don’t want Lipton please."

@luxethread_bydees said:

"😂😂a child Is schooling adults. I hope you people learn sha."

@akpajosephine said:

"If no be say I don old why I no go hear wetin she talk 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@omalichalu23 said:

"Used to be impressed till she lied on international TV unprovoked. Social media is not real. First because good examples by not lying so your child doesn't see that before all this."

