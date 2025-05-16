A woman has expressed her displeasure towards Peller for buying his lover, Jarvis, an expensive bag worth N13 million

The TikToker had previously showered Jarvis with several lavish gifts to celebrate her birthday a few months ago

Fans also reacted to the video, with one man even sharing what he knows about Peller’s family

A Nigerian woman has expressed her displeasure with popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, after he bought luxury gifts for his lover, Jarvis.

The female content creator recently celebrated her birthday and received several expensive gifts from Peller, including a bag rumoured to be worth N13 million.

Woman sends message to Peller and his family over his lover, Jarvis. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, the woman criticised Peller's extravagant lifestyle and questioned why he would spend such a large amount on his lover.

In the viral video, she also raised questions about his family and specifically asked about his mother.

Woman questions Peller’s family priorities

In the recording, the woman questioned the kind of life Peller’s family lives that would justify him spending so lavishly on a lady.

She also asked the TikToker, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, what kind of business he had set up for his mother before splurging on Jarvis.

Peller's fans react after he was called out by woman. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Fan speaks about Peller’s father

A fan reacted in the comment section, claiming to know details about Peller’s family.

The commenter alleged that Peller had abandoned his father in Ikorodu and even mentioned the specific area where his father resides.

See the video here:

What fans said about woman's video about Peller

Netizens reacted after seeing the video of the woman calling out Peller. Here are comments below:

@official_jae shared:

"I won’t be surprised Jarvis doesn’t joke with her family and she takes good care of them . But peller I pity you if really you think life at this point u no really miss ur parents . A time will come u will realize the importance of your parents."

@3d_gfx_worldwide said:

"Jarvis is part of his success naa. Will she not get her benefits ??? Why are people mothers talking like this."

@hun_cho1212 wrote:

"Every one sha get opinion for this boy matter, this boy don too suffer for u na hand sha awon olobuku people

@bigiano30 commented:

"Na wetin she wan chop she dey find. Maybe Pelle mama complain give u ni. Person wey enjoy lowkey."

@larry_taylor2204 said:

"It's a good thing to help the boy think of his life when making a mistake. Not until his mother or his father cried out for help like Ashake before you guys talked to him."

Peller reacts as Jarvis kisses him

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian streamer, Peller had gushed over a kiss he shared with his lover Jarvis.

While he was having an interview, he noted that people should stop saying that Jarvis does not love him. He slammed his critics and shared some of the lovely moments he had with his lover and how he feel about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng