Bitcoin trader, Linus Williams, aka Blord, has finally regained his freedom, and he looks better than when he was in detention

The billionaire businessman was arrested on July 16 with allegations of aiding fraud and terrorism

Media personality, Verydarkman (VDM), also took it upon himself to taunt him for days as he dared him to prove his influence

Crypto trader Linus Williams, aka Blord, is basking in the euphoria of gaining his freedom from the police cell in Abuja.

Blord brags about being the youth's president. Image credit: @blord_official

Source: Instagram

He posted pictures of himself wearing a black suit over a white shirt and red tie. His dark glasses and luxurious wristwatch also complemented his outfit.

In his first Instagram post since his release, he stated that he was the youth president for a reason.

Recall that the businessman was arrested on July 16 after petitions were made against him at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja.

Media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), bragged for days about Blord's arrest and noted that he and an influential Igbo man influenced it.

See Blord's post and his pictures in the slides below:

Reactions to Blord's post

Some celebs and fans have reacted to Blord's post. See some of the comments below:

@marcel_timaya:

"From 15yearst in Kirikiri to a bailable offense... Let the drama begin."

@officialbblessingceo:

"I go vote for you."

abujahouselink.ng:

"South East youngest billionaire for a reason."

@the_blackmillionaires_images:

"The hatred that comes with riches when you start making it and leaving some folks behind. It takes a great one as you to contend it all."

@osinachiblord:

"001 for the youth dem."

@abujahouselink.ng:

"VDM the noise maker, how far?"

@emmy_bitcoin_official:

"Una go hate tire. He never even used abidoshaker."

@egoumez:

"It's the last slide for me...VDM cho cho cho."

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

