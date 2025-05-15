Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James husband, Femi Atere, has vowed to never leave her side to the joy of fans

The celebrity husband did this while appreciating Veekee James for how she surprised him on his 34th birthday

Femi Atere’s heartfelt vow to Veekee James drew the attention of many internet users and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James’ husband, Femi Atere, is making headlines after he vowed to never leave his wife.

It is no news that Veekee James and Femi Atere are one of the most-talked-about celebrity couples in the country, as fans enjoy dissecting their relationship for various reasons, with some of them accusing the fashion designer of doing too much.

Just recently, Veekee James treated her husband to a lovely surprise on his 34th birthday and it was all captured on video and posted online.

Nigerians react as Veekee James husband Femi Atere vows to never leave her. Photos: @femi_atere, @veekee_james

Shortly after seeing what his wife did for him on his birthday, Femi Atere took to his page to thank her with heartwarming words.

Femi Atere vowed to always be by Veekee James as he admitted that she takes great care of him and fills him with joy. He posted a photo of them together and wrote:

“I don’t know how much I can appreciate you. I am so filled with everyday care, joy, and love you give me. I will forever be by your side, Ifemi, I love you for life.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Femi Atere explains why he would never leave Veekee James. Photo: @femi_atere

Reactions as Femi Atere vows to never leave Veekee James

Femi Atere’s appreciation post and vow to Veekee James after she surprised him on his 34th birthday, drew the attention of many netizens. A number of them reacted to his words about never leaving her by sharing their thoughts:

Intimatesbykoko.sextoys said:

“If you know you know, Akwaibom/calarbar women are extra caring and loving 😍 😍😍 We are the prize ❤️.”

Oyinthehrbabe said:

“He doesn't have choice o. He has to be forever by her side because where he wan see this kind love and respect again.”

Princess.blaque said:

“Sending love and hate from Yabaleft 🙂‍↕️😒.”

Lissanonadejoke said:

“Mr Atere l don help you shed the tears that you don't want to shed on camera cos l can see you were really trying not to cry.”

Idia_iyesigie said:

“I don’t trust any human call Femi or Kemi.”

Kingz_luxury_ wrote:

“Na Taurus man wow 😂.”

Happyevecollections said:

“He get choice? If nah me too I no go ever leave, good life is sweet.”

Oreofe13 wrote:

“Na woman you be vj❤️I pray yall love keep waxing stronger.”

Dr_chidominica wrote:

“You no go hold lover girl tight ke? Okay naa them no Dey tell person.”

Otbjdecelebrante said:

“High tension... My chest!!”

Veekee James calls out Senegalese designer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Veekee James Atere tackled a Senegalese designer identified as King Corset on social media.

The drama started when King Corset posted a video showing the creative process behind an outfit he made. However, the clip soon got to the Nigerian social media space and drew the attention of the original designer, Veekee James.

Veekee James first made the outfit in 2024 for South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, for the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, where she was the host.

