Folasade Adeleke, one of Davido’s cousins, shared the kind of man she loves to date, though she did not explain the reason behind her statement

Many of her fans agreed with her preferences but also advised her on where to find the kind of man she wants

Her fans also shared their own views on the qualities they seek in a partner, sparking a discussion about how a woman can find true love

Folasade Adeleke, one of the daughters of Osun State governor Ademola Adeleke and cousin to singer Davido, has shared the kind of love she wants in her man.

In a post on her Instagram story, she highlighted a key quality her ideal man must have, which sparked much discussion.

According to the young lady, who spoke glowingly about Chioma, Davido’s wife, her love must come with an element of “juju” (spiritual protection).

Although she did not explain the reason behind her statement, she simply shared her thoughts with her fans online.

Fans react to Folasade’s post

Many of Folasade Adeleke's female followers responded, saying they also desire that kind of love, and suggested it can only be found with a “finished man.”

Others commented that such love in Nigeria can often only be found through connections, adding that men nowadays tend to be mean and nonchalant in their behaviour towards women.

This comes a month after rumours circulated that Folasade was romantically linked with Nigerian singer Lojay. She featured in one of his music videos, where they appeared very cosy together.

They have also been spotted together at various events since then, further fuelling speculation.

What fans said about Folasade's video

Netziesn reacted after seeing what Folasade wrote about her love. Here are comments about it below:

@eckovista shared:

"In other words na finished men women dey crave for."

@feminine__secrett stated:

"To get a lover boy now in Nigeria is by connection all of them are now nonchalant and mean."

@rubyoflagoss stated:

"Nah true love be that. Where people wonder if you jazzed him."

@udo__chukwu said:

"Love wey no need cho cho cho ."

@real_tifeoluwa wrote:

"Me too. The kind of love , he would be ashamed to tell his friends what he does for me. A finished man."

@yes_i_am_eniola commented:

"Nah that kind love I dey find now, make people dey talk say the boy use juju for me or I use juju for the boy."

@sallie.andra reacted:

"If it’s not like that, then I don’t want."

@olivepraise commented:

"Girl, Until you date a generous man, you won't understand how much men love to provide for their woman, not rich but generous."

Folasade twerks for Lojay

Legit.ng had reported that one of Governor Ademola Adeleke's daughters had made an appearance as a video vixen in Lojay's latest music video.

In a viral video, she was seen twerking and whining her waist for the young singer while he sang for her.

Their action sparked a debate about the nature of their relationship in the comment section of the post.

