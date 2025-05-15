An X user accuses Davido of reaching out to legendary singer Bright Chimezie out of fear of a lawsuit, not respect

That Afrobeats star credited Chimezie’s original song as his creative spark for the hit single With You and expressed plans to host him in Lagos

While fans praise Davido for recognising a legend, critics question his motives, claiming he should’ve asked for permission earlier

Afrobeats superstar Davido recently made headlines after a heartwarming video of him expressing gratitude to legendary highlife musician Bright Chimezie went viral, but not everyone is convinced it was purely out of love and respect.

In the clip circulating online, Davido was seen on a video call with the veteran, thanking him for inspiring his new hit single, With You.

The singer gushed about how Chimezie’s older track of the same name sparked his creative process.

He stated:

“Your song With You was the reason I made mine. It really inspired me.We’re arranging to bring you to Lagos soon. I want everyone to meet you.”

While some fans saw the gesture as a beautiful moment of recognition, one X user, @ofuObi, wasn’t buying it.

He wrote:

“You go fear lawsuit. This should have been done. Agreements should have been reached before being ‘inspired.’”

See the tweet here:

Netizens react to user’s claims

The post sparked a wave of reactions, with many Nigerians chiming in on Davido’s intentions. Some suggested the singer was only reaching out after realising the legal risks of sampling or drawing inspiration from a legendary track.

@mr.nerooo shared his thoughts:

“David is a good man but e dey sample without permission.”

@tussi_swae wasn’t having it either:

“David the chase clouts as usual. How that song take inspire the one he had with Omah Lay?”

Others, however, came to Davido’s defense. @petergbe countered the claims:

“He said the man inspired him, not that he copied the song. So because of English now, una wan sue person wey appreciate inspiration?”

@heis_el28 added with a dash of sarcasm:

“Davido been dey inspired by that man song so him gather am drop for him fans

@ayomideofficial wrote:

“Davido dey always try package things well. If no be say people don dey drag am, e for ignore this matter.”

@iam__honeytee said:

“Why una dey overthink everything? Even if fear push am, at least he still respected the man.”

@naija_soundplug added:

“Make we talk true — if Davido no talk anything, una go say he dey claim work wey no be him own.”

@blessedtonia_ posted:

“Whether na fear or love, the recognition sweet me. Bright Chimezie deserves it abeg.”

@thevibeplug commented:

“Lmao. Davido sabi chase clout but he sabi respect OGs too. I go just sit down dey watch this drama.”

