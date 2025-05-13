Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James, has called out a Senegalese designer, King Corset, on social media

The Nigerian creative blew hot online after discovering that the Senegalese tailor remade one of her viral designs without giving her credit for it

Veekee James’ rant drew the attention of Nigerians to the Senegalese designer’s page and they dropped their two cents in his comment section

Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Veekee James Atere, has tackled a Senegalese designer identified as King Corset on social media.

The drama started when King Corset posted a video showing the creative process behind an outfit he made. However, the clip soon got to the Nigerian social media space and drew the attention of the original designer, Veekee James.

Veekee James first made the outfit in 2024 for South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, for the Miss South Africa 2024 pageant, where she was the host.

Nigerians react as Veekee James calls out Senegalese designer for copying her design without giving her credit. Photos: @veekee_james, @king_corset

Source: Instagram

Shortly after the Senegalese designer, King Corset, displayed the design he remade on his page without giving Veekee James her due credit, the Nigerian fashion mogul took to her Instagram stories to react.

Veekee James reposted King Corset’s video with a lengthy caption where she blasted him for intellectual property theft. According to her, there is no difference between the Senegalese designer and a thief.

Veekee James asked how a person could copy a person’s design from head to toe without even giving them credit for it and even making a documentary video to promote the work. According to her, such an act is why they would never grow in their craft or last in the industry because they lack originality and effort.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians react as Veekee James blasts copycat Senegalese designer. Photos: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

See Veekee James' original design below:

See King Corset's copy below:

Reactions as Veekee James blasts Senegalese designer

Veekee James’ rant about the Senegalese designer who copied her dress without proper credit, drew the attention of many netizens to the matter. Some of them stormed the man’s page with their ‘well wishes’:

Jemimajameson said:

“Naaa he is definitely calling for a fight because down to the Colour? He can be sued very easily because there is proof in the details.”

Vj_dstylist said:

“As a fashion designer ,,, I saw a dress , I loved it , I recreated the design , is it a bad thing or na bcos say na dem dem … big big fashion designers?”

Dr_chidominica said:

“It’s the fact he didn’t bother to change the color for me😂😂.”

Cakesbyreedah said:

“We de enjoy for cake industry ooooo😂😂😂 we de come copy design anyhow anyhow ni.”

Talkwithdharmie said:

“Werey copied everything 😂😂No be only Hi guys.”

Clarisyuri said:

“That’s not the only design he stole from her ohhh.”

Jemima_ketiku said:

“Copied whole design, copied same color, copied same documentary style🤣🤣🤣 he even did documentary… ehnehnnnn.”

Ifeechigoodness said:

“This is the reason TUBO registered her signature that you dare not copy her inspo….”

Cruisewithjoe said:

“Masterpiece ❌ master thief ✅.”

A.y.o.a.d.e5 wrote:

“You even copied the accessories she used.”

Rhodel_purple said:

“This is annoying. Someone will think for days and create a masterpiece then you steal the design without giving her credit. You’re not even creative enough to add your own ideas and change fabrics and beads but decided to do the same thing…. You should be sued.”

Priscy's pre-wedding designer vows to sue copycats

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo’s fashion designer, Lasosa, sounded a note of warning to tailors on social media.

Priscy and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, debuted their second look for their pre-wedding shoot out of the five outfits they planned to unveil ahead of their wedding on April 17.

However, the designer of Priscy's outfit, Lasosa, explained that she would not appreciate her style being copied by other designers and she vowed to take legal action if it happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng