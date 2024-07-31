Skit makers Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, and Emmanuella got netizens laughing after a video of both of them was posted online

Peller was excited to Emmanuel and he remarked that she looked different from what watched online and he accused her of zooming herself in videos

Emmanuella laughed heartily in the video as she noted that she was tall and they were joined by another skit maker Success

A skit maker Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, has shared that his younger colleague, Emmanuella of Mark Angel Comedy, is short in person after he met her recently.

He noted that the funny girl deceives her fans online that she is a big person by zooming her pictures. Emmanuella laughed as she argued with him and insisted that she was not short.

In the videos shared by @TeniolaYBNL on X, the skit makers went to a dining table where a buffet was ready for them to make their choices. As Peller dished food, he was asked if he understood what he wanted to it.

The content creator was more concerned about satisfying his stomach before they went to shoot some content in another arena.

Aside from being surprised that the 14-year-old looked short in person, Peller was surprised that another skit maker, Success, who shoots content mostly with Emmanuella, was taller than the latter.

He said most people would think Success was shorter but the revelation surprised him. They continued with their banters as they prepared to create their content.

Funny reactions trail Peller's video

Some X users have reacted to the videos. See some of their comments below:

"If you don’t laugh while watching any of Peller’s videos ,something is actually wrong with you."

"He's in love."

"Emmanuella is obsessed. She always wanna talk to Peller."

"Something went wrong and everything spoiled for them immediately Emmanuella shifted, Peller too talk."

"I’m curious, does Pellet truly speaks badly or that’s just his content?"

