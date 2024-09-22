TikTok star and content creator, Peller, had a field day as he made a mess of content creator Isbae U on his show, Curiosity Made Me Ask

In the video, Peller did not wait for Isbae U to tackle him before he dragged him and made jest of his looks

Isbae U was shocked as Peller did not allow him to have a breathing space, and this made netizens laugh

Content creator Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, had the opportunity to tell his senior colleague Isbae U how he felt about him as he attended his podcast, Curiosity Made Me Ask.

Peller tackles Isbae U on his show. Image credit: peller089, isbae_u

Source: Instagram

Peller asked his host about his husband and it left Isbae U (real name Adebayo Ridwan Abidemi) wondering what necessitated the question. According to Peller, Isbae U's big stomach looked like one who was pregnant, and he felt his husband caused it.

He also noted that he has been suspecting Isbae U because he always wears hoodies. However, he promised to expose him.

The young TikTok star recalled when he initially met Isbae U and refused to hug him but offered a handshake instead. He noted that he wasn't body-shaming him but wanted to protect himself against what might be dangerous to him.

Watch the video below:

Fans reaction to Peller and Isbae U's video

Several netizens shared laughter emojis to the video while others compared Peller with other guests who have been on Isbae U's show. See some of their comments below:

@01_oluwakayode:

"See as Isbae U is just looking helpless? He's getting cooked by Peller."

@iamchimaobilor:

"Even Frank Edoho? I don't believe this caption. Simple."

@talktopresh1:

"That means this is your first time watching his show. Go check out him with Boniface."

@olamimarvel:

"Watch with Frank Edoho."

@babatunde123_:

"You can not tell Peller your secret. And Portable. They will disgrace you without feeling one iota of remorse. He says he will tell the world that Isbae U is pregnant."

@bashitonapr

"Peller na boss."

Peller exposes Emmanuella's height

Legit.ng earlier reported that skit makers Peller and Emmanuella got netizens laughing after a video of both of them was posted online.

Peller, excited to meet Emmanuella, said that she looked different from what he watched online as he accused her of zooming herself in videos.

Emmanuella, who was with another skit maker, Success, laughed heartily in the video, noting that she was tall and almost the same height as Peller.

Source: Legit.ng