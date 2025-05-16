Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin are back in the news over their latest video

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his wife Judy Austin’s pregnancy photoshoot is making social media headlines.

Just recently, the Nollywood couple were spotted at a studio taking maternity pictures for heavily pregnant Judy.

However, what stood out from the clip was Yul’s appearance. The movie star explained on his Instagram page that he showed up as a deity for his wife Judy’s pregnancy shoot because she wanted him to be a part of it.

Yul rocked an Igbo native attire complete with a red cap that had a feather stuck on it. He also wore red and white beads around his neck. The actor then finished his look with a pair of blue shoes.

In the caption of the video, Yul wrote:

“God has been so good to me. So so good. My love, Nwunye Odogwu @judyaustin wanted me to be part of her pregnancy photoshoot. Of course I came out like the deity that I am.”

See the video below:

Peeps react to Yul Edochie and Judy’s pregnancy shoot

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s pregnancy photoshoot raised a series of reactions from Nigerians. Some of them questioned Yul’s choice of outfit, particularly his blue shoes:

ayamaster32 said:

Am trying to connect the blue shoe on your yellow gown.”

wealthyminds_forum said:

“Judy is so beautiful... May is very very beautiful plus brains. All women are beautiful. Just that one needs brain to her beauty too. I wish everyone well. One love. But please reduce taking people's husbands. Or at least wait for them to divorce peacefully before climbing bed.”

amaxynaturals said:

“How blue shoe take enter this matter now? God abeg o.”

queenglitzz said:

“nobody say make u no born oooo judy, if u like born more 10kids for yul, but u see that mansion u no go enter am n u no go see property collect from QueenMay work. at ur age u still dey born.”

sweet1670 said:

“Expecting a third child and doing a photo shoot when he is not performing his obligations to his first children is really wild.”

proud_coven_member said:

“With blue shoes?”

enwemajoy said:

“I hope he is paying school fees and taking care of his older kids because you can not be giving birth yearly like a rat and leave the responsibility to the ex wife. Even if marriage fails as a man take care of your children.”

tunrayo5 said:

“Imagine buying a diaper at his age. Instead of him relaxing to watch and guide his children to succeed and proper. Judy gave him work to be dancing and backing baby at his age. She collected Saturday from him and gave him Sunday.”

ezyesta said:

“Pastor wey be Deity, always contradicting himself.”

monica_gabriel1 wrote:

“Very fertile couple.”

Yul Edochie shades critics of his marriage

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie has reacted, as some people continue to taunt his marriage to Judy Austin.

The movie star, who launched an online church last year, took to social media to share what he believes will befall those mocking his marriage.

