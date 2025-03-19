Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has given fans an insight into his interest in traditional worship after becoming a pastor

The controversial movie star shared how God was involved in the situation while opening up about feeling incomplete

Yul Edochie’s disclosure drew the attention of many Nigerians and triggered an online discussion among them

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has claimed that God directed him to learn about traditional worship after becoming a pastor.

Recall that in 2023, Yul Edochie caused a lot of buzz on social media after starting his online ministry and becoming a pastor. However, after holding just a few services, he started to show interest in traditional worship.

In a new development, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page on March 19, 2025, to explain how his interest in traditional worship was ignited after he started his online church.

According to the controversial actor, he felt incomplete while preaching the word and then God told him to go home and learn about his people.

The movie star claimed that he could not be preaching about the Israelites without knowing about his village people of Nteje.

Yul said God told him to learn traditional worship and the ways of his people, which he did and it made him feel complete.

In his words:

“While preaching the word of God, I felt a vacuum. I felt there was more to it. I felt incomplete.

"Then God said to me, ‘Go home and know about your people. You can not be preaching about the people of Israel, yet you know nothing about the people of Nteje.

"Go home and learn the traditional worship and ways of your people, for they are approved by God. And when I came back home, I became complete.”

See Yul’s post below:

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's post about God

Yul Edochie’s claim of God directing him to learn traditional worship after starting his church ministry raised interesting reactions from Nigerians.

Official_dd.1 said:

“Have you finally accepted amadioha as your personal lord and saviour?”

Maxico4real said:

“Native pastor 😂.”

Sunshine.mirabel said:

“Same God that says don't worship at other god's except Him abi?”

Isi__lisa wrote:

“So God told u to go and know more about the people of ur village 😂.”

Danielgbenda said:

“He also wore you those aboki rings 🤣🤣.”

Lovelyifu87' said:

“In other words, simply put that u are now an ezenmuo, say it with ur full chest sir.”

Flaudrey_scents_and_more wrote:

“Nor dey lie for God Head 😂😂😂.”

Officiall_duzeblessing said:

“Abeg shift, ur time don past, ur destiny dey inside bottle 🤣.”

Judy_obasiyul_autism1 said:

“Today is a very beautiful day not yo accu$e God. Yulplease you know very well that's is not God whotold you this, it is Judy. Please put your hand on your chest and say "it is Judy who told me".”

_chetachiejim said:

“You are a finished man. Hahaha.”

Yul Edochie becomes traditionalist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Yul Edochie resolved to become a hardcore traditionalist.

The filmmaker in a post on social media argued that because of fear of what people would say, Africans are running away from their traditional religion.

Qualifying it as powerful, the controversial star argued that it was an abomination for Africans who were not practising.

