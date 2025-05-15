Nigerian senator Dino Melaye trended online after he replied the massive criticism from singer Charly Boy

The politician made a video narrating the alleged financial state of the entertainer as he taunted his background

Following that, Dino composed a poem where he made accusations about the veteran musician’s body and moral standards

Nigerian senator Dino Melaye has taken a hot swipe at veteran singer Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy.

This came after the artist allegedly taunted the lawmaker for continuously flaunting his money on social media.

Dino alleged in a recent video that Charly Boy was a bad child of a good father and a masquerade who uses motorbike.

The vibrant politician claimed that the Ninja Bike hit maker does not have enough money to maintain his property.

Dino composed poetic lines for Charly Boy in another post that was uploaded online, questioning his moral right to condemn him.

He further accused the industry elder of “puncturing his body”.

Sharing his post, Dino wrote in his caption:

“Charly Boy is the head boy of the prodigal children institute Gwarinpa.”

See his post below:

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Dino Melaye’s outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

everestofficial1 said:

"If the court invites him now, he will faint or break his neck 😂."

realmchope said:

"Them say when Ppl grow old Them go start to behave like kids again wow we learn everyday oh see public figure doings 😂."

hideeflicks wrote:

"Funny enough, Area Fada fit born this baba onirugbon funfun ooo. Area Fada is 70+ and egbon is just 50 yet he looks way older than Charley."

yeye_moradeyo said:

"Don’t blame you I blame the people that voted for you. See what you’re doing with your constituency’s money. If you like wear green green and paint yourself green too. After all Charly Boy can be broke because he didn’t stash Nigeria’s money in his house. You go soon go TikTok they’re waiting for you there, radarada."

plato_15 wrote:

"Nothing on earth prepared me for a Charlie X Dino beef. Nothing is impossible, as long as it’s Nigeria 😂."

shadybillz147 said:

"But Charlie boy didn’t lie though . After you have acquired all this material things with money meant for the masses .. depression must surely set in and none of those luxuries will make it any easier."

smithkafors wrote:

"Allow Dino live him life. He invested wisely and now eating the fruit of his Labour. I admire him."

arsenalfirstlady_nuria said:

"Dino tok true, na who help you write this? Me and you know say Dino Melaye is not 30% this good with Vocabularies. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 for your mind now you don’t finish Charlie boy ee kwa? Okoko baby boy in agbaya body."

samsononyema33 said:

"But he was saying the truth ✅baba you need to dey display wealth online ✅all those ones na Childish behavior ✅everybody knows you re big you don’t need any proof."

Charly Boy says nanny abused him at 12

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Charly Boy shared his take on how some men are having erectile dysfunction from age 35 to 40, and how it attacks their minds.

He also shared his tale with his nanny, who had abused him at age 12, and how it made him feel afterwards.

The veteran singer and activist also spoke about how he contracted gonorrhoea at a young age and started exploring himself with teenagers

