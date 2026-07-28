The United Kingdom government has outlined the exact steps required for international applicants to withdraw their visa applications

Applicants can only cancel their applications and hope for a refund if a final decision has not yet been made on their file

The Home Office also clarified how refunds for the application fee, Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS), and priority fees are processed

For many processing their United Kingdom visas, plans can change unexpectedly. Whether due to a change in personal circumstances, a decision to pursue a different visa route, or a delay in travel plans, applicants often need to withdraw their applications.

To assist applicants navigating this process, the UK government has released a comprehensive guide detailing how to cancel visa, immigration, or citizenship applications and how refunds are handled.

The UK explains how visa and citizenship applicants can withdraw their applications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Rules before cancelling UK visa application

According to the official guidelines published on the UK government's portal, applicants must understand the following rules before initiating a cancellation:

Pending Decision Only: You can only cancel (withdraw) an application if you are still waiting for a decision. Once a decision is made, the application cannot be cancelled. Cancellation is Final: Once UKVI receives your cancellation request, the process cannot be stopped or reversed. Loss of Permission to Stay: If you are currently inside the UK on a temporary permit and you cancel your extension application, you may lose your legal permission to stay in the country. Varying an Application: If you are inside the UK and simply want to apply for a different visa instead, you may not need to cancel; you can look into "varying" your application. Similarly, if you only need your passport returned temporarily, you can request a document return without cancelling the application.

How to cancel your UK visa application

The cancellation process depends entirely on the method you were instructed to use to prove your identity when you started your online application:

1. If you were told to attend an in-person biometrics appointment:

If you applied from inside the UK: You must cancel your application online using the official Home Office cancellation portal.

If you applied from outside the UK: You must sign in to your application account using the link provided in your original sign-up email.

2. If you used the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ smartphone app:

You can complete the cancellation online.

Sign in to your UKVI account using the link in your sign-up email, go to your dashboard, and select "Withdraw this application" next to the specific file.

The UK government explained that eligibility for a refund depends on the stage of your application at the time of cancellation.

People eligible for UK visa-free waiver

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government outlined who can apply for a visa fee waiver when seeking permission to stay in the country.

Victims of modern slavery, human trading, and those on human rights grounds are among those who may qualify.

Source: Legit.ng