DJ Cuppy shared photos from a London dinner with Rema, describing it as a 'cheeky link up' and noting he paid the bill

Fans began connecting dots between the outing and a lyric from Rema's 2023 hit 'Charm' referencing DJ Cuppy's billionaire father Femi Otedola

Rema added fuel to the speculation with a cryptic IG Stories post shortly after the dinner photos went public

Afrobeats star Rema has set tongues wagging after a telling Instagram Stories post followed closely on the heels of a dinner outing with DJ Cuppy in London.

Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, shared the dinner photos on X on Monday, captioning the post:

Fans are dissecting Rema's comment after dinner date with DJ Cuppy. Credit: @heisrema, @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

"Cheeky London link up with @heisrema before life gets busy again. Dinner on him…he makes more money than me."

The images showed the two sitting together at a London restaurant, relaxed and smiling for the camera.

Shortly after the photos circulated online, Rema updated his Instagram Stories with the words: "Big Body I Like Dem Thick."

The timing of the post sent fans into a frenzy, with many reading it as a pointed reaction to the evening's company.

'Charm' Lyric Resurfaces Online

The dinner outing also revived conversation around Rema's 2023 track "Charm," which contains the lyric: "I know you senior me, I get money pass your papa."

Several social media users suggested the line could have been directed at DJ Cuppy, whose father is billionaire businessman Femi Otedola. Rema has never publicly named anyone as the inspiration behind the lyric.

Neither Rema nor DJ Cuppy described the evening as a date or gave any indication of a romantic connection beyond the social media post. Many fans called the pairing unexpected, while others urged caution against reading too much into a single public appearance.

The pair have not commented further on the nature of their relationship.

See Rema's Instagram post below:

Netizens react to Rema's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@imbigtuna00 said:

"Big body small engine."

@Banacubana_ said:

"This boy were Dey crush on Nons Miraj."

@Big_Larry11 said:

"abi Rema don chop cuppy ni?"

@UsherReal243381 said:

"Rema dey cocck one big thing."

@Blaqk101 said:

"Hope no be cuppy this boy deh chop, cause this boy fit don open cuppy’s legs oo."

Rema's latest comment after outing with DJ Cuppy is getting everyone talking. Credit: @rema

Source: Instagram

Rema shares his relationship preferences

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rema opened up about the quality he values most in a girlfriend, making it clear that style matters more to him than money.

The singer shared this during an interview with The People Gallery.

When asked whether he would rather have a girlfriend with financial strength or one with a sense of style, Rema responded confidently that he already has the funds, so what he looks for is style.

Source: Legit.ng