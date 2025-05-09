Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second with Judy Austin made the rounds online after he shared a clip of actress

In the video that got many talking, Judy Austin was seen with her heavy baby bump as they had funny chit chats

However the pregnant went on to show some part of her bulgy stomach that has triggered debate about her bump either being real or fake

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin have sparked speculation about their upcoming child.

The actor, who has been posting videos of his wife's new pregnancy journey, appears to have triggered many recently.

Judy Austin’s baby bump triggers reactions. Credit: @yuledochie

Yul sharing a video on his Instagram page of him and his wife interacting, with the actress showing off some flesh from her baby belly.

The online preacher joked about how being around the pregnant woman made her appear beautiful every day.

Netizens went on to challenge Judy to reveal her navel if she was actually caring for a baby in her womb.

Captioning his video, Yul wrote:

“The most beautiful heavily pregnant woman in Africa. Ijele Odogwu @judyaustin1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Watch his video below:

How netizens react to Yul and Judy’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

judyobasi_snatched_a_broke_man said:

"Queen May beauty😍😍😍 she posted yesterday pepper your body well well🤣🤣🤣. You and Mrs Obasi Ashawo Judy bodies was pepper 🌶️ so well well🤣🤣🤣🤣 Queen May is living her best, RICH and soft life🤣🤣🤣🤣 While you are living in poverty, we can smell it from our phones🤣🤣🤣."

ms_gaiya said:

"I thought so many people have body shaming queen May saying Judy has a better shape? What am I seeing here?"

chri.styngozi wrote:

"As the other video no trend ,u decided to show us Judy's pant to know if u will trend ,amu bingo they have left u behind."

gracemike349 said:

"@judyaustin1 , since you are jobless and enjoy being pregnant, u can actually sign up for surrogacy where you will carry pregnancy for people and get paid. Then again no one will want you to carry their child even if you are the only surrogate alive. You have not been birthing healthy children so far, so that will be a great risk."

nnekakitchen said:

"Yul and his punishment no wonder sir pete edochie rejected her."

empressoflov said:

"You can post her naked to prove to the world that she is pregnant 🙄."

godwin_ranking001 wrote:

"If nor be mumu when you be carry open belle to show us ASAP what. Pepper who Queen MAY is subpass the level, local champion."

voxjane_mother_wide_toto said:

"You couldn’t even afford good silicone fake pregnancy? This one is too obvious now."

estheruwaka wrote:

"Fake pregancy show us your navel."

blessed_childdddd said:

"WERE IS THAT BOLD DARK LINE (linea Nigra) Abi the pregnancy f@ke ? Even the person wen dark pass for this world , that black line Dey shoe Abi na too much filter cover am @yuledochie @judyaustin1."

gracemike349 said:

"We both know that you ,who are constantly fighting unseen battles ,will never expose yourself if you are truly pregnant. This ur fockery no get expiry date?"

colelove1985 wrote:

"queenYUL sisterYUL get inside before l stop praying for you 😂😂 this your shame is shaming me with Mr. Obasi wife 😂😂 the only polygamist that has one wife😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."

ify_fancy said:

"See what an adult and edged woman is doing in a public place. God!!!. Where is the dignity of a woman? So shameful and disgusting. 😢."

deborah_abel10 wrote:

"The only thing she knows how to do, Mumu woman. You don tear nyash for three different men so what’s new Mr Obasi left over."

sarahronuys said:

"When you are Downie, eat a brownie 😈💞 😮💞."

beckyvicky14 said:

"Must she show her belly ... Fake pregnancy 😂😂."

Yul Edochie shows off Judy Austin’s baby bump. Credit: @judyaustin

Judy Austin shares clip of her and Yul Edochie’s 1st son

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Judy Austin got many talking about her son’s paternity.

Judy showed off her son’s full face and bragged about how he looked like his father.

Most of her followers and netizens questioned the actress about who the father of the young boy was, as they claimed he looked more like her former husband.

