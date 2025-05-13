Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan has updated Nigerians on his problems with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

The online critic cried out online about the new allegations levelled against him after he honoured the EFCC’s invitation

VeryDarkMan’s disclosure about the situation in a heated video raised a series of reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse aka VeryDarkMan has cried out over the new allegations levelled against him amid his issues with the EFCC.

Recall that VDM regained his freedom on May 7, 2025, after spending six days behind bars following his arrest after leaving a GTBank branch in Abuja.

Days after his release, the online critic cried out about how they were trying to pin crimes on him just to get him jailed. According to VDM, he honoured the EFCC’s invitation on May 12, 2025, and he eventually left after he was grilled for four hours.

According to the dark man, a woman named Princess Barbara Odoh, was accusing him of intellectual property theft. VDM said that the woman claimed he stole her idea of trying to create a system to stop vendors from scamming customers on social media.

VeryDarkMan said:

“On reaching EFCC, they brought up one allegation against me that is very crazy.”

VDM explained that when he went to China, he invested a lot of moeny into his idea about combating scams by online vendors since he already uses his platform to help people recover their funds. He then wondered how the woman, Princess Barbara Odoh, could accuse him of intellectual property theft when she had no social media presence. In his words:

“This woman is alleging that the idea is her idea. Madam how is it your idea? This is what I do, this is what I use my platform to do in this country, I have a very big platform, people get scammed and I make sure they get their money back. I’ve collected millions. I know how many millions I have helped people recover. You this madam that you’re claiming it’s your idea, who knows you? Who are you in the scheme of things? What have you ever done? How much have you helped somebody to recover for you to claim that this idea is your idea?”

Speaking further, VDM added that it seemed they were only trying to pin something on him just to get him jailed. He then advised them to find stronger claims against him.

“If una wan hold me, make una find something very big, no be all these ones, I big pass all these things”, he said.

According to VeryDarkMan, his goal is to be able to say that he had great impact in Nigeria before his death. He said:

“My pride in all of this is to beat my chest and say I did something in this country before I leave this world.”

However, VDM vowed to sue his accuser and to also take traditional steps by swearing with ‘juju’. He said:

“Madam you go go court and you go swear juju.”

Reactions as VDM cries out over new allegations

VDM’s outcry about the new allegations levelled against him when he went to EFCC’s office was met with reactions from Nigerians:

Evelynamechi said:

“Their plan will not work!”

Official_prudencio said:

“Na this one show say efcc no get sense… Wetin b this?”

Famemediatv_ wrote:

“Dem never ready make dem tell is the truth waiting dem dey fine... Make dem no stress my president.”

Charlesonah247 said:

“May God guide and protect this guy , he is doing a great job , millions of US can't come out and talk or be heard , but we ve a voice let us pray for him.”

Julietebimiere wrote:

“This is VDMs idea, it started with Gennysglow.”

Ebenezer_amadi_esq said:

“Wow! EFCC is now investigating intellectual property infringement. This is very shameful and laughable. EFCC should stop this show of shame.”

amaaka.og wrote:

“Na wa o. They should let this guy rest fr.”

Ifunanya_official' said:

“Wait , does it fall under EFCC table to investigate intellectual property infringement 🤔🤔 What is the work of copyright commission ?”

Lordbente said:

“Its obvious that they are just desperate to get him on something.”

Chinny_005 said:

“At this point, they are ready to charge him for stealing meat from his mother’s pot 20years ago😂😂😂😂.”

Video of VDM limping after regaining freedom trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of VeryDarkMan after his release from EFCC’s detention has left many fans worried.

Hours after VeryDarkMan regained his freedom, a video was posted online showing his physical condition. The muscular online critic was seen walking with his lawyer and greeting some people gathered after his release was secured.

However, what stood out from the viral clip was VDM’s walking steps. The controversial online critic appeared to be limping.

