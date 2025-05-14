A Nigerian man has come out to share his experience when he wrote JAMB 24 years ago and his result showed he scored 94

According to the man, his father and other family members all rejected the result because they believed in his academic abilities

He noted that his father wrote a letter to JAMB, and another result was issued to him, which showed he actually scored 229

A Nigerian man went down memory lane to share the experience he had with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The man told his story, which happened 24 years ago, at a time when some parents and students are complaining about low scores in the UTME.

The man said his initial JAMB result stated that he scored 94 but it was later corrected to 229. Photo credit: Facebook/Emmanuel Nathan Oguche and JAMB.

In his story, which was posted on Facebook, Emmanuel Nathan Oguche said he took the JAMB examination in 2001.

He said the examination was paper-based back then and that he wrote his JAMB in Anyingba.

Oguche wrote:

"It was the year 2001. I was a lanky SS3 student with a heart full of dreams and a head heavy with ambition. That year, I took what would become the only JAMB examination of my life. April 28, 2001 – a date etched in memory not for glory, but for the bitter taste of doubt and the slow, strange dance of fate. From Ajaokuta in Kogi State, I journeyed to Anyigba, to Muslim High School, my assigned JAMB centre. It was a dusty, chaotic town on that day. JAMB candidates poured into the school like bees returning to a hive disturbed."

Oguche said he was not afraid of the examination as he had prepared very well for it, and he was hopeful that he would pass.

When the result came out, there was no way of checking it through SMS or the internet, as candidates had to wait for a letter from the examination body. However, his father sent someone directly to JAMB office to collect the result.

He narrated the story:

"I remained hopeful. I sat for my papers that day with grit in my soul, praying my centre wouldn't be blacklisted. The scene was pure bedlam. Outside the halls, the crowd pressed in like a sea trying to burst its banks. Inside, officials could barely manage the chaos. In all of these, I feared not failure, but I feared cancellation. When JAMB eventually announced the release of results, there were no SMS alerts, no portals to check. Your options? Go to Bwari in person or wait for the postal gods of NIPOST. My father, a man of letters and little patience, chose action. He sent a relative to Bwari."

How man's JAMB result was corrected in 2001

The result, which was brought home, showed that he scored only 92 in four subjects. Everyone was shocked, and they all rejected the result.

He noted:

"It sounded like a bad joke. My English Language was listed as 62. Economics: 13. Government: 10. CRK: 9. The numbers mocked me like a cruel riddle. My father refused to believe it. So, did I. So did everyone who had ever seen me dissect past questions and studying hard to get good scores.."

Oguche said his father refused to let it slide because he knew his son's academic abilities.

His father dispatched a letter to JAMB, asking for a review of the examination result. Months later, a new result was issued to him showing that he scored 229.

Oguche said his father's wise decision to write to JAMB saved him from spending another year at home. Photo credit: Facebook/Emmanuel Nathan Oguche.

He wrote:

"Yet, my father, a teacher, a believer in process, was not done. He picked up his pen and wrote a letter of appeal to JAMB, arguing, pleading, explaining. He handed me the letter and told me to post it, even though he must have known the odds were long and the wheels slow to turn. Weeks passed. Then months. One evening in August or so, Elder Joseph Agada of blessed memory drove to our house with our JAMB result slips. My brother’s. Our neighbour’s. And mine. With trembling hands, I opened mine and froze. 229. Two. Twenty. Nine. The English score stood untouched – 62 – but the other numbers had been reworked. Something had shifted. Something had been corrected. That 229 became my golden ticket to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria."

Oguche said he did not know if it was an error that led to him being given a mark of 94, but said he was glad everything was resolved.

