A young man said he took part in a reality TV show when he was a teenager, and he won N10 million back in 2019

Apart from the cash prize, which he was to get, he was also supposed to be given a car, but none of those things ever materialised

According to the story which he shared on TikTok, the organisers of the show just disappeared and never gave him the things he won

A young man has shared one of the most painful things that happened to him when he was a teenager.

According to the story which he posted on TikTok, he once took part in a reality TV show and won.

The man said he won N10 million and car but he was not given anything. Photo credit: TikTok/@mayordcreator.

Source: TikTok

In his post, Mayor Spice said he was watching TV and he saw the advertisement of a reality TV show meant for teenagers in 2019.

Mayor said he was still 16 years old back then, and he was just rounding up from secondary school.

He decided to audition for the sho,w and he was picked to participate in it alongside 15 other teenagers.

After two weeks, Mayor was announced as the winner and he was supposed to get a N10 million prize to be given as a scholarship. Also, he was supposed to get a car.

Mayor was given a dummy cheque of the money and also a dummy key of the car he won.

However, to date, he has never received anything from the organisers of the show.

This was after Mayor and his parents had banked on the N10 million and had gone to secure admission at Afe Babalola University for him to study law.

He wrote:

"Life is so private, no one knew I went for a reality TV show in 2019 and won a N10 million University Scholarship and a brand new car. This is 2025, I have not gotten any and I'm done with school."

According to Mayor, the organisers told him that they did not get funding. But this was several months after they had hoped to get the N10 million he won.

The organisers of the show never gave Mayor anything six years after. Photo credit: TikTok/@mayordcreator.

Source: TikTok

He would later abandon the admission he got at ABUAD and proceeded to study law at Ekiti State University and has now graduated. He has yet to receive anything from the show promoters.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares how he won N10 million but never got it

@Queenie said:

"Call them out we probably didn't even watch the so called reality show."

@Dymphna said:

"Omo eh! What about me, won a grant of 500k, they used me for pictures, speech and all. Then messaged me saying “my dear that’s not a business, we wish you all the best in finding your path”."

@ANDRAS LUXURY HAIR said:

"Abii na when one foundation use my condition take gather money, posted it everywhere, lots of people donated, them send me 10k to fix the zinc and roof of my dad house."

@Cynthia said:

"Got a scholarship in 2016 in secondary school. I’m done with my first degree and I don't see kobo collect."

Shoemaker challenges colleagues to win N100k from him

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a skilful man has declared himself the best shoemaker in Nigeria, noting that no one can match his skills.

He showed one of the shoes he made and challenged shoemakers across the country to replicate it if they could.

He said he is the only one who can make a shoe with that type of sole in Nigeria, and anyone who replicates it gets N100k.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng