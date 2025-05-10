Videos showing the fun moments from the 8th birthday celebration of Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, have emerged online.

The highlight was when Davido’s baby girl, Hailey Adeleke, showed her goofy side amid cheers during her birthday

Fans and followers joined Davido in celebrating his second daughter on her 8th birthday

Hailey Adeleke, the second daughter and child of music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, marked her 8th birthday on Friday, May 9.

The birthday celebration included a mini-party, and a video showing the fun moments recently surfaced on social media.

In the short and sweet video, an excited Hailey could be seen showing her goofy side amid cheers from onlookers.

Davido also shared a picture from his daughter's birthday party as he celebrated her milestone.

"Happy birthday to my baby Hailey, Daddy loves you so much," the DMW label boss wrote.

More videos from the birthday party revealed it was a pyjama-themed event, with Hailey and her friends having fun together.

Hailey also displayed the same high energy as her father, entertaining her friends on her big day.

The video from Davido's daughter Hailey Adeleke's 8th birthday is below:

Slide the post below to check out more clips from Davido's daughter Hailey's pyjamas' themed birthday party:

Another video from Hailey Adeleke's birthday party is below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido shared the Valentine's Day wish he received from his daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

In the note Davido shared online, Hailey gushed over her father, calling him the best dad.

Fans celebrate Davido's daughter Hailey at 8

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans as they pen birthday messages to Hailey. Read the comments below:

modupe_dada154 commented:

"Too much energy like her papa."

glooges said:

"She looks so much like grandpa happy birthday beautiful."

princessoluwakemitaylor wrote:

"Happy Birthday Princess Wishing all God’s blessings."

leemaojone said:

"It's My Baby's birthday yet again.. You will grow into a loving and strong young lady who will make mummy, daddy and the rest of the family proud. I wish you long life, God's grace, protection and prosperity IJN."

taiwoayedun750 wrote:

"Happy birthday to you long life and prosperity in good health and happiness in jesus name enjoy your day."

goodiesvlog said:

"Happy birthday to you beautiful Princess Hailey Adeleke. May you continue to grow in God's abundant wisdom, knowledge and understanding, protection always in Jesus' Christ name Amen."

ileeru8 commented:

"Happy birthday Hailey wishing long life & prosperity and may d almighty groom you to be greater than you fur father’s in life have loads of fun hip hip hip hurray."

Davido criticised over Hailey

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man criticised Davido for allowing his daughter Hailey to board a private jet:

The man expressed his reservations about the potential effects of exposing children to luxury at a young age.

He also cautioned that such an upbringing could have a detrimental impact on their worldview and values.

